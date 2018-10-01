Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga and US Congresswoman Aumua Amata have released statements of condolences, calling the passing of Thomas S. Monson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a sad day for American Samoa and the world.

THE GOVERNOR OF AMERICAN SAMOA

Press Release — Governor’s Office — January 3, 2018 — We are profoundly saddened by the news of the passing of Thomas S. Monson, President of the Church of the Latter Day Saints.

The footprint of the Mormon Church in American Samoa is clearly evident by its increasing members and by its commitment to its culture of service, not only to the American Samoa Government and families, but also to individuals who are victims of disasters or unfortunate life circumstances.

It is quite apparent that the overall teachings and be-attitudes of the Church are reflected in the daily actions of its members.

My first experience with the Mormon Church’s culture of service was in 2013, when I met and struck a warm and strong friendship with Honorable Gary Herbert, the Governor of Utah when I attended my first National Governor’s meeting in Washington D.C.

The disclosure by the Bank of Hawaii of its departure weighed heavily on my mind and I shared it with Governor Herbert. Without any hesitation he invited me to come to Utah to find a solution to our banking predicament.

He immediately reached out to his network, comprising Church members who were in leadership positions on the Federal Reserve Board and the banking industry. He also enlisted the support of Utah’s Congressional delegation, led by Honorable Senator Orrin Hatch.

The continued presence of Bank of Hawaii along with its commitment to remain until we found a replacement bank is the result of the assistance we received from the powerful and compassionate members of the Church, affirming its culture of service.

The positive progress we made in obtaining our routing number and Federal Reserve account is attributed to the meeting held with Mr. Quarles, Vice President of the Federal Reserve Board, who is also a Church member.

Clearly, the doctrine of “service” embraced by the Mormon Church and vehemently articulated by President Thomas S. Monson is rooted deeply in the hearts of every member of the Church.

On behalf of the people and government of American Samoa, I extend to all the leadership and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints our condolences over the passing of a great spiritual leader, who led with his heart and followed the teachings of Jesus Christ.

US CONGRESSWOMAN AUMUA AMATA

PRESS RELEASE — Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, January 9, 2018 — Congresswoman Aumua Amata released a statement honoring the life and ministry of Thomas S. Monson, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints:

“I was saddened to hear of the passing of President Thomas S. Monson last week. He dedicated a lifetime to his ministry, and will be remembered in high regard for many years of exceptional service.

“For so many in American Samoa, he was a revered leader whose influence and legacy will go forward in the years ahead.

“At the invitation of Bishop Su'a and Salote Schuster a few years ago I attended a General Conference in Salt Lake City where I was privileged to hear President Monson speak. It was a special moment in my life to hear this great man.

“He was a strong advocate for goodness and kindness and charity — qualities that every person of faith can cherish.

“My condolences to everyone, whether in American Samoa, Utah, elsewhere in the U.S., and across the world, as they remember this exceptional life and continue his work. May God bless each of you,” she concluded.