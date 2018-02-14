Tropical Storm Gita Restoration Update - February 13, 2018, 6pm

POWER:

- All Feeders (Primary lines) are energized except for areas where

power poles and lines are down

- Total of 8,400 out of 12,000 (70%) customers have power now

- Masefau has power to most customers

- Malaeloa has power to most customers

- Mesepa has power to most of customers

- Fogagogo has power to most customers

- Bay Area has power to most customers

- Fagasa has power to most customers

- Afono has power to most customers

- Vatia has power to most customers

- Aunuu has power to all customers

- Manua has power to all customers

Facilities operating on Standby Generators:

- Aoa Water Wells

- Amanave Water Booster Station

- Masefau Water Wells

- Fogagogo WW Plant

***Caution: Treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.***

WATER:

- Total of 9,312 out of 9,600 (97%) customers have water now.

- Water is on now up to Aoloau Village (some areas have low pressure)

- Water is on now from Pago Pago all the way to Onenoa (some areas

have low pressure)

- Olovalu has water now (Thank You Fire Department)

- Poloa has water to all customers now (Amanave Booster on generator)

- Aoa has water to all customers now (on generator)

- Vatia has water to all customers now (on power grid)

- Masefau has water to most customers now (on generators)

- Fagasa has water to all customers (on power grid)

- Afono has water to all customers (on power grid)

- Aunuu has water to all customers (on power grid)

- Manua has water to all customers (on power grid)

Remaining areas without water:

- Olotele and Canco Hill. Should have water either today or tomorrow.

***Caution: All areas need to boil their water for consumption until

further notice.***

***Please continue to report all waterline breaks, theft, and water

tempering to 699-1234***

WASTEWATER:

- Coconut Pt. #1 Lift Station is on ASPA power grid now

- Lift Stations still without power (using generators & honey wagon):

Coconut Pt. 2 & 3 Lift Stations, Andy Lift Station, Freddie’s Beach

Lift Station

- Fogagogo WW Plant on Generator until power is restored (more power

line work needed than originally anticipated)

- Utulei WW Plant and all lift stations connected to the plant are all

on the power grid since Sunday

SOLID WASTE:

- Futiga Landfill is Open; a designated area for all green waste has

been secured.

- Futiga Scrap Metal Yard is also Open for the public to dispose scrap

metal wastes only.

- Municipal Solid Waste Collectors (contractors) are continuing with

their collections (for bins and containers), as per route schedule.