Latest ASPA update
Tropical Storm Gita Restoration Update - February 13, 2018, 6pm
POWER:
- All Feeders (Primary lines) are energized except for areas where
power poles and lines are down
- Total of 8,400 out of 12,000 (70%) customers have power now
- Masefau has power to most customers
- Malaeloa has power to most customers
- Mesepa has power to most of customers
- Fogagogo has power to most customers
- Bay Area has power to most customers
- Fagasa has power to most customers
- Afono has power to most customers
- Vatia has power to most customers
- Aunuu has power to all customers
- Manua has power to all customers
Facilities operating on Standby Generators:
- Aoa Water Wells
- Amanave Water Booster Station
- Masefau Water Wells
- Fogagogo WW Plant
***Caution: Treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.***
WATER:
- Total of 9,312 out of 9,600 (97%) customers have water now.
- Water is on now up to Aoloau Village (some areas have low pressure)
- Water is on now from Pago Pago all the way to Onenoa (some areas
have low pressure)
- Olovalu has water now (Thank You Fire Department)
- Poloa has water to all customers now (Amanave Booster on generator)
- Aoa has water to all customers now (on generator)
- Vatia has water to all customers now (on power grid)
- Masefau has water to most customers now (on generators)
- Fagasa has water to all customers (on power grid)
- Afono has water to all customers (on power grid)
- Aunuu has water to all customers (on power grid)
- Manua has water to all customers (on power grid)
Remaining areas without water:
- Olotele and Canco Hill. Should have water either today or tomorrow.
***Caution: All areas need to boil their water for consumption until
further notice.***
***Please continue to report all waterline breaks, theft, and water
tempering to 699-1234***
WASTEWATER:
- Coconut Pt. #1 Lift Station is on ASPA power grid now
- Lift Stations still without power (using generators & honey wagon):
Coconut Pt. 2 & 3 Lift Stations, Andy Lift Station, Freddie’s Beach
Lift Station
- Fogagogo WW Plant on Generator until power is restored (more power
line work needed than originally anticipated)
- Utulei WW Plant and all lift stations connected to the plant are all
on the power grid since Sunday
SOLID WASTE:
- Futiga Landfill is Open; a designated area for all green waste has
been secured.
- Futiga Scrap Metal Yard is also Open for the public to dispose scrap
metal wastes only.
- Municipal Solid Waste Collectors (contractors) are continuing with
their collections (for bins and containers), as per route schedule.