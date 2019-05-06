Governor’s Drug Control Office kicks off “KU’U LOA” initiative

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Governor’s Drug Control Office (ASDCC), headed by Dr. Mikaele Etuale, rolled out it’s new Initiative for 2019 — “KU’U LOA” — to bring awareness and keep the territory’s young people informed of the dangers of illicit drugs, opioids, and substance abuse for 2019, on Friday, April 9, 2019, with the first of four open air concerts scheduled for this year. The concert was held at the “Su’igaula o le Atuvasa in Utulei.

The second phase of the Ku’u Loa Initiative is to focus primarily in the schools. According to Maugaoali’I Sipa Anoa’i, assistant to the director of ASDCC, “This will afford us the opportunity to interact with the students on a one-on-one basis to help them gain full understanding of the dangers of drugs. Our goal is to educate and keep the awareness out there so they can make wise and informed decisions going forward.”

The new initiative is a partnership between the ASDCC, the Department of Public Safety (DPS), Department of Human Social Services (DHSS), and the Department of Health (DOH). All partners participated and made presentations on the services they provide.

Of interest, DPS noted that “Meth” is the drug of choice out there right now, and you know the users just by their appearance — “meth mouth” is one of the telltale signs of heavy users, and those that are addicted. It is a big problem and we need the entire community to pull together.”

DHSS and the DOH had booths to showcase and display the services they offer, with free t-shirts and materials given out.

Teen Challenge Pastors Vickie and Otto Haleck provided the opening and closing prayers, with a great selection of gospel music from Aua AOG, and Aoa AOG youth band.

A host of local musicians and entertainers also donated their time and talent to the “Ku’u Loa” concert — Reggie Meredith-Fitao, Tai Fanene, Lei Fa’amasino, Mal Lavata’I, Tia Cummings, and Jahrus Anoa’I, the youngest singer at age 11.

Maugaoali’I said, “Our message ‘Ku’u Loa’ was loud, clear, and profound that drugs have no place in our community.”

Miss American Samoa Magalita Johnson, Tualauta Rep. Samuel Ioka Maleisea and Fofo Rep. Ms. Andrea Samoa also spoke during the event, noting their commitment to Ku’u Loa and the growing need for the island community to work together to solve this increasing problem that is destroying lives and ruining families.

Rep. Samoa further suggested that perhaps the ASDCC would consider reaching out to the western and eastern districts by holding the “Ku’u Loa” — open-air concert activities there.

The ASDCC would like to thank all the local businesses for sponsoring their efforts and coming through in a big way.