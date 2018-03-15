Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In partnership with NOAA's National Marine Sanctuary of American Samoa (NMSAS), representatives from KUPU - a 501©(3) non-profit organization based in Honolulu, Hawaii, are on island to share upcoming opportunities to "empower youth to serve their communities".

Later this month on March 21, at 1:30 p.m., at the Tauese P.F. Sunia Ocean Center in Fagatogo, or at 9 a.m. that same date at the ASCC Lecture Hall, local residents have the opportunity to meet and learn about KUPU conservation and stewardship internship opportunities to implement education/outreach work, citizen science, and community and youth engagement programs.

The NMSAS is pleased to have Gina Carroll and Alofa Taei from KUPU here in the territory, to share, discuss, and learn more about needs for conservation internships in American Samoa.

According to the NMSAS, "This is an excellent opportunity for agencies to learn more, and potentially work with KUPU to increase more opportunities for local youth to enhance their skills, gain experience, as well as work on exciting projects."

In Hawaiian, the word KUPU means “to sprout, grow, germinate, or increase.” KUPU's mission is to bring life back to the people, land, and ocean while restoring the larger community for a better tomorrow.

A media release to Samoa News states that KUPU, founded in 2007, provides service-learning programs in industries like conservation, renewable energy, agriculture, and sustainability. Through these initiatives, KUPU aims to teach youth vital work skills as well as leadership, responsibility, and learning to serve the community, incorporating vocational training, educational degree achievement, and service learning.

In 2017, KUPU, the NMSAS, and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation created a Conservation Leadership Development Internship program for two 10-month internships.

The two project areas are:

(1) Development and Implementation of Citizen Science projects in Aunu’u; and

(2) Marine Science education projects in two Sanctuary schools in Tutuila (Leone High School and Lupelele Elementary School).

Both interns at the NMSAS now earn a monthly stipend.

More information on the upcoming KUPU presentations can be obtained by calling 633-6500.