Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and in an effort to ‘break the silence’ and encourage victims to ‘speak out’ and ‘stand up’, the Angels Against Violence, in partnership with Matson Shipping, are inviting everyone to “kick” it out for domestic violence, with free Zumba and Taebo Defense sessions throughout October.

Zumba instructor Erica Afalava Magalei and Taebo Defense instructor Talaleomalie Mortenson will take the lead at 5 p.m. every evening this month at the Bowling Alley in Tafuna.

The event is open to people of all ages and everyone is invited. Organizer of the Angels Against Violence, Tanya Mao-Aab told Samoa News yesterday morning that their group comprises ‘passionate women’ who have come together to fellowship, share stories, and empower each other.

“This is about giving women a voice,” she said. “We don’t need a title in order to speak up. We should be able to say what we want to say regardless of social status.”

Ma’o-Aab explained that her crusade to ‘break the cycle’ of domestic violence started earlier this year when former DYWA director Jonathan Fanene was arrested and charged for the alleged beating of his wife. (It was Ma’o-Aab who organized the rally in Fagatogo across from the District Court, the day Fanene appeared in court for one of his hearings).

“I realized afterwards, that there are so many more victims out there without a voice. Some CAN’T come out because they are not familiar with the system and simply don’t know where to get help; while others WON’T come out because of fear and shame,” she said. “I feel like this is the platform for us to use, as a way to reach out to the victims and let them know that ‘silence hides violence’.”

Besides hosting this month’s events, Ma’o-Aab explained that people from their group are also participating in trainings that will get them certified to be advocates for local women and children. Not only are the Angels Against Violence addressing the issue of domestic and family violence, they are also promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during October’s activities.

In proclaiming October as Domestic or Family Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), Governor Lolo Matalasi Moliga said, “…more work remains until every individual is able to live free from fear. ‘It’s On Us’ to prevent domestic or family violence, address its brutal and destructive effects, and make ending violence a local priority.”

The governor urges all citizens to ‘be a voice against violence.’