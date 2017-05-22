Keynote speaker inspires ASCC grads
Last Friday morning, the AmericanSamoa Community College held its 66th Commencement Ceremony for the Spring Semester of 2017. It was filled with proud families and friends who were there to congratulate their loved ones at the ASCC Gymnasium in Malaeimi.
Master of Ceremony was Mrs. Sifagatogo Eli-Tuitasi, who noted graduates are marking a ‘huge accomplishment”, adding “this is to prepare you for the road not prepare the road for you.”
President Dr.Rosevonne Makaiwi-Pato gave a heartwarming welcoming remarks, followed by Lt. Gov. Lemanu Peleti Sialega Mauga, who offered special remarks congratulating the class and saying this is not the end for them.
“There are blessings for your hard work and continuation in school. If you hang in there, you will be blessed, as you see today its finally here your graduation of hard work,” he said.
The Commencement Speaker was Mrs.Elinor M.Lutu-McMoore, who is an ASCC alumnus. She is the Acting Meteorologist-In-Charge for the National Weather Service, NOAA on island.
Lutu-McMoore gave a powerful speech on 3 tools to use to help get through the detours in your journey.
One was integrity, which she said her father and mother drilled into them from childhood — its importance. She recalled they said, “…to stand our ground and always stand up for what is right even if it will make us unpopular, because doing what is right for ourselves and those around us is how we value integrity. It is a true test of our character.
“So when you value integrity, you are trustworthy, honest, fair, incorruptible. Do not be surprised when your character will be admired and respected by others not because you have a title but because you are everything we as humans look for in an individual, a leader, you will have the power to inspire and empower others,” Lutu-McMoore said.
The second tool is perseverance, which she said, “… use the tool of perseverance and have the courage to be kind to yourselves and accept your imperfections. Because when you are able to accept your imperfections it is easier for you to recover from a failure or mistake. And the fear of the uncertainty of what will happen to you diminishes.”
Lutu-McMoore compared it to Michael Jordan who missed 9000 shots in his career, lost 300 games, and was trusted 26 times to take that winning shot and missed and in his own words, “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life, and that is why I succeed.”
The third and last tool she identified was remembering your legacy. Lutu-McMoore said, “I wasted too much time not remembering that being a Samoan means that I come from very wise ancestors, that although my ancestors were called noble savages because they did not meet Western standards they already had their own judicial system by way of the ifoga, they already were experts in the democratic process by way of the matai system that is something to be proud of… it is something you need to hold on to when you doubt who you are.”
She added, whether it is here or off island, “Remember what it means to be a Samoan. Aua o le mata’u I le Atua o le amataga lena o le poto, aua o lou aiga e te malu ai, aua o le ala I le pule ole tautua. E taua tele lou iloa ma le faaaogaina o le aganu’u faaaloalo ma le alofa i so’o se mea e te alu iai.”
Lutu-McMoore concluded, “As you continue your journey after today, every step is your legacy that you will be building for your children, my children and the future of our people. It should be the continuation of what our forefathers and generations …paved for us. So when faced with a decision, value integrity. When you come to a dead end, and you make a mistake, when you fail or feel that you cannot move forward don’t give up. Persevere!
And, “in every step, treasure your identity, never forget who you are and where you come from,” she stated.
The Dean of Academic Affairs, Mrs. Letupu Tauanu’u Moananu presented this year’s Spring graduates. Accepting the graduating class of Spring 2017 was Chairman of the Board of Higher Education, Rev. Dr. Leanavaotaua Sekuini Seva’aetasi.
American Samoa Government scholarships were awarded to 6 graduates and the Summa Cum Laude with GPA 3.9 was presented to Vaimalu Rosita Vaiau.
Closing remarks were offered by Mrs. Sifagatogo Eli-Tuitasi, with benediction by the Stake President of the Pago West LDS Church President Sonny Aiono.
More photos in slideshow.
ASCC GRADUATE LIST
Summa Cum Laude - Vaimalu Rosita Vaiau with a 3.9 GPA
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS – LIBERAL ARTS
Jamelanie Taufu’a Amataga
Jonah Gilwhan Choi
Baby-Eschaton Afioga Fa’alogo
Kevin Mason Feliua’i
Tumanu Talalelei Fesilafa’I
Ramsey Po’ofea Fetuao
Philana Savali Fiafia
Yean Ji Jung
Malae Jr. Keti
Evander Kitiona
Puamanogi Precious Leasoon
Heather Ripine Lee
Vaganafetalai Jarcelyn Lefu Mamea
Patrick Latupou Mauga
Naifou Meafou
Deborah Faivale Tangikiama Patricia Miscoi
Scottie McNair Pene
Lipine Sagatu
Laura Uatea Saifoloi
Salome L. Saili
Harjinder Lotofa’amagalo Sall
Meleane Diane Savusa
John I. Scanlan
Garrett M. Seumalo
Fa’aolatia Albert Siatu’u
Motutama Nogotau Sipeli’i
Irene Motusalaia Skelton
Danielle Talaleomalie Sonoma
Faith Margie Talamoni
Suluga Talofa Taliau
Irene Tan
Melesete Togia-Peko
Sonny C. Tuia
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS WITH EMPHASIS IN ELEMENTARY EDUCATION
Eseta Talalelei Alailesulu
Leala R. Ieremia
Wanita Iosefa-Pone
Omeka Tagoa’i
Dorothy Fa’asolo Tini
Jasmine Taliilagi Tupe
Leilani T. Vili
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS – POLITICAL SCIENCE
Mary Hail Regina Nautu
Noelani Ruta Semaia
ASSOCIATE OF ARTS – PRE LAW
Alefa Tagoai
Siana-Marie Hi’I Lei O Lani Ulufale
Vaimalu Rosita Vaiau
Associate of Science – Accounting
Oriana Filemu Leasoon
Helena Atiulagi Levi
Simanu E. Lili’o
Pila Suluama Patu
Edwina Laina Tanielu
Lusia Sei Vaaiga
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – AGRIBUSINESS
Pesamino Poyer
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – ARCHITECTUAL DRAFTING
Nafanua R. Tialu
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – BUSINESS MANAGEMENT
James M. Lauama
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY
Jerry Poyer
Lui V. Savali
Max-Taufili F. Ulimasao
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – CRIMINAL JUSTICE
Onosa’i Tanielu Eletise
Siigavaa Falealii
Seanese L.J. Fulu
Hannah Teuila Iosefa
Alexander Kahalua Lafua
Christian William Lotomau
Jalen Lagona Sipai Mamea
Amelia Cecile Matua
Sione Sio-ki-vaha Satini
Samuel Andrew Scanlan
Azora Faapouli-Niumata Sunia
Queen-Victoria Taupule Taylor
Josephine Puahelani Tupuola
Janet Jane Vala
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – ELECTRONICS
Nelson Aleli Jennings
Fala I. Levaula
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – GENERAL AGRICULTURE
Fatima Aneki
Jennet Norrey Lisa Chang
Iosefa S. Leifi
Logamalu Cellanda Talaia Papalii
June Luitasha Talamoni
ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – MARINE SCIENCE
Alaese Andra Tauofe
CERTIFICATE OF PROFICIENCY – ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY
Jerry Poyer
Lui V. Savali
Sioese V. Togafau
Max-Taufili F. Ulimasao
CERTIFICATE OF PROFICIENCY – ELECTRONICS-COMPUTER SYSTEMS
Oliveta Fuafiva Moemoe
BACHELOR OF EDUCATION – ELEMENTARY EDUCATION
Herthalina Muaitofiga Aumoeualogo
Valasi Renita Finauga
Mereane Laumatia
Paul Ryan Manuma
Tofoipupuelemeise Lillian-Magalei Pula
Hillary Taase Purcell
Jessabeth Lynn Ropeti
OTHER COLLEGES:
American Public University
Master Of Arts in Homeland Security —Lisa Tautalatasi Tuatoo
Ashford University
Master Of Arts in Education — Leemo Susitina Fua
Concordia University
Master Of Arts in Educational Leadership — Alexandria Faiane Fuimaono