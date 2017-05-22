Keynote speaker inspires ASCC grads

Last Friday morning, the AmericanSamoa Community College held its 66th Commencement Ceremony for the Spring Semester of 2017. It was filled with proud families and friends who were there to congratulate their loved ones at the ASCC Gymnasium in Malaeimi.

Master of Ceremony was Mrs. Sifagatogo Eli-Tuitasi, who noted graduates are marking a ‘huge accomplishment”, adding “this is to prepare you for the road not prepare the road for you.”

President Dr.Rosevonne Makaiwi-Pato gave a heartwarming welcoming remarks, followed by Lt. Gov. Lemanu Peleti Sialega Mauga, who offered special remarks congratulating the class and saying this is not the end for them.

“There are blessings for your hard work and continuation in school. If you hang in there, you will be blessed, as you see today its finally here your graduation of hard work,” he said.

The Commencement Speaker was Mrs.Elinor M.Lutu-McMoore, who is an ASCC alumnus. She is the Acting Meteorologist-In-Charge for the National Weather Service, NOAA on island.

Lutu-McMoore gave a powerful speech on 3 tools to use to help get through the detours in your journey.

One was integrity, which she said her father and mother drilled into them from childhood — its importance. She recalled they said, “…to stand our ground and always stand up for what is right even if it will make us unpopular, because doing what is right for ourselves and those around us is how we value integrity. It is a true test of our character.

“So when you value integrity, you are trustworthy, honest, fair, incorruptible. Do not be surprised when your character will be admired and respected by others not because you have a title but because you are everything we as humans look for in an individual, a leader, you will have the power to inspire and empower others,” Lutu-McMoore said.

The second tool is perseverance, which she said, “… use the tool of perseverance and have the courage to be kind to yourselves and accept your imperfections. Because when you are able to accept your imperfections it is easier for you to recover from a failure or mistake. And the fear of the uncertainty of what will happen to you diminishes.”

Lutu-McMoore compared it to Michael Jordan who missed 9000 shots in his career, lost 300 games, and was trusted 26 times to take that winning shot and missed and in his own words, “I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life, and that is why I succeed.”

The third and last tool she identified was remembering your legacy. Lutu-McMoore said, “I wasted too much time not remembering that being a Samoan means that I come from very wise ancestors, that although my ancestors were called noble savages because they did not meet Western standards they already had their own judicial system by way of the ifoga, they already were experts in the democratic process by way of the matai system that is something to be proud of… it is something you need to hold on to when you doubt who you are.”

She added, whether it is here or off island, “Remember what it means to be a Samoan. Aua o le mata’u I le Atua o le amataga lena o le poto, aua o lou aiga e te malu ai, aua o le ala I le pule ole tautua. E taua tele lou iloa ma le faaaogaina o le aganu’u faaaloalo ma le alofa i so’o se mea e te alu iai.”

Lutu-McMoore concluded, “As you continue your journey after today, every step is your legacy that you will be building for your children, my children and the future of our people. It should be the continuation of what our forefathers and generations …paved for us. So when faced with a decision, value integrity. When you come to a dead end, and you make a mistake, when you fail or feel that you cannot move forward don’t give up. Persevere!

And, “in every step, treasure your identity, never forget who you are and where you come from,” she stated.

The Dean of Academic Affairs, Mrs. Letupu Tauanu’u Moananu presented this year’s Spring graduates. Accepting the graduating class of Spring 2017 was Chairman of the Board of Higher Education, Rev. Dr. Leanavaotaua Sekuini Seva’aetasi.

American Samoa Government scholarships were awarded to 6 graduates and the Summa Cum Laude with GPA 3.9 was presented to Vaimalu Rosita Vaiau.

Closing remarks were offered by Mrs. Sifagatogo Eli-Tuitasi, with benediction by the Stake President of the Pago West LDS Church President Sonny Aiono.

More photos in slideshow.

ASCC GRADUATE LIST

Summa Cum Laude - Vaimalu Rosita Vaiau with a 3.9 GPA

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS – LIBERAL ARTS

Jamelanie Taufu’a Amataga

Jonah Gilwhan Choi

Baby-Eschaton Afioga Fa’alogo

Kevin Mason Feliua’i

Tumanu Talalelei Fesilafa’I

Ramsey Po’ofea Fetuao

Philana Savali Fiafia

Yean Ji Jung

Malae Jr. Keti

Evander Kitiona

Puamanogi Precious Leasoon

Heather Ripine Lee

Vaganafetalai Jarcelyn Lefu Mamea

Patrick Latupou Mauga

Naifou Meafou

Deborah Faivale Tangikiama Patricia Miscoi

Scottie McNair Pene

Lipine Sagatu

Laura Uatea Saifoloi

Salome L. Saili

Harjinder Lotofa’amagalo Sall

Meleane Diane Savusa

John I. Scanlan

Garrett M. Seumalo

Fa’aolatia Albert Siatu’u

Motutama Nogotau Sipeli’i

Irene Motusalaia Skelton

Danielle Talaleomalie Sonoma

Faith Margie Talamoni

Suluga Talofa Taliau

Irene Tan

Melesete Togia-Peko

Sonny C. Tuia

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS WITH EMPHASIS IN ELEMENTARY EDUCATION

Eseta Talalelei Alailesulu

Leala R. Ieremia

Wanita Iosefa-Pone

Omeka Tagoa’i

Dorothy Fa’asolo Tini

Jasmine Taliilagi Tupe

Leilani T. Vili

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS – POLITICAL SCIENCE

Mary Hail Regina Nautu

Noelani Ruta Semaia

ASSOCIATE OF ARTS – PRE LAW

Alefa Tagoai

Siana-Marie Hi’I Lei O Lani Ulufale

Vaimalu Rosita Vaiau

Associate of Science – Accounting

Oriana Filemu Leasoon

Helena Atiulagi Levi

Simanu E. Lili’o

Pila Suluama Patu

Edwina Laina Tanielu

Lusia Sei Vaaiga

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – AGRIBUSINESS

Pesamino Poyer

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – ARCHITECTUAL DRAFTING

Nafanua R. Tialu

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

James M. Lauama

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY

Jerry Poyer

Lui V. Savali

Max-Taufili F. Ulimasao

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – CRIMINAL JUSTICE

Onosa’i Tanielu Eletise

Siigavaa Falealii

Seanese L.J. Fulu

Hannah Teuila Iosefa

Alexander Kahalua Lafua

Christian William Lotomau

Jalen Lagona Sipai Mamea

Amelia Cecile Matua

Sione Sio-ki-vaha Satini

Samuel Andrew Scanlan

Azora Faapouli-Niumata Sunia

Queen-Victoria Taupule Taylor

Josephine Puahelani Tupuola

Janet Jane Vala

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – ELECTRONICS

Nelson Aleli Jennings

Fala I. Levaula

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – GENERAL AGRICULTURE

Fatima Aneki

Jennet Norrey Lisa Chang

Iosefa S. Leifi

Logamalu Cellanda Talaia Papalii

June Luitasha Talamoni

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE – MARINE SCIENCE

Alaese Andra Tauofe

CERTIFICATE OF PROFICIENCY – ADVANCED AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGY

Jerry Poyer

Lui V. Savali

Sioese V. Togafau

Max-Taufili F. Ulimasao

CERTIFICATE OF PROFICIENCY – ELECTRONICS-COMPUTER SYSTEMS

Oliveta Fuafiva Moemoe

BACHELOR OF EDUCATION – ELEMENTARY EDUCATION

Herthalina Muaitofiga Aumoeualogo

Valasi Renita Finauga

Mereane Laumatia

Paul Ryan Manuma

Tofoipupuelemeise Lillian-Magalei Pula

Hillary Taase Purcell

Jessabeth Lynn Ropeti

OTHER COLLEGES:

American Public University

Master Of Arts in Homeland Security —Lisa Tautalatasi Tuatoo

Ashford University

Master Of Arts in Education — Leemo Susitina Fua

Concordia University

Master Of Arts in Educational Leadership — Alexandria Faiane Fuimaono