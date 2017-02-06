Kanana Fou graduates 35

It was definitely a special day for the Kanana Fou Class of 2017, as proud families and close friends gathered at the CCCAS Taeaoafua Gymnasium in Tafuna to celebrate and congratulate the graduates.

Vice Principal Mali’oli’o Ailima gave the welcoming remarks with Principal Sinaitaaga Gaoteote-Tufele who addressed the commencement ceremony expressing her congratulations to the graduates and advising them.

She said, “This life is meaningless if you do not dwell in the Lord and choose what is right.” Gaoteote-Tufele elaborated more in the theme scripture of the ceremony which is found in Psalms 37:4 Take delight in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.”

Lt. Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga gave special remarks, advising the graduates to not give up, be sturdy and hold on and always put God first. He shared a scripture with the graduates: “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you.” He then thanked the parents and teachers for raising great children in God.

Rev. Elder Fa’aeteete Saifoloi, who is the Vice-Chairman of CCCAS, was the commencement speaker.

Thanking the class of 2017 for the opportunity to speak to them, he told graduates to always remember who made you and He will bless you with many great things. He asked the graduates, “Who made this day for you?” and asked again, “Who made this a happy day for you?” A graduate raised her hand and said, “God made this happy day for us.”

He responded, “That answer is right, but this is not the only answer to this question.”

“There are so many answers from many different graduates here to this question. One answer should be you graduated because of you. You studied; you searched and passed your classes. Teachers didn’t cheat or pick on you. You did it for yourself so that’s one answer of who made this day for you —it’s yourself.”

He added, “Some kids would probably say it’s their parents. It was them who made this day for them. That is also correct! Your parents supported you by praying day and night for you to study well in school. They worked day and night to make sure you’re in school and have something to wear for school and something to eat. They worked so hard and prayed very hard that you can be happy today. Some of your parents also had to come to school to apologize to teachers for your behavior and wrongdoings you made. Yet they still continued to pray and make sure you get a happy day — today.”

The crowd then applauded, as the Reverend continued to express his gratitude to the parents of the graduates.

He concluded by advising fellow graduates to continue to serve and be diligent. “God bless your happy day! Go serve, go search and always have God be with you.”

Rev. Elder Eveni Mamoe gave the closing remarks by congratulating the Class of 2017 and also advising them to put God first. He concluded with a benediction and afterwards the graduates turned their tassels to start a new chapter of their lives.

“O LE MATA’U I LE ATUA O LE AMATAGA LEA O LE POTO”

This year the Stallions produced 35 scholars, who are well on their way to a much brighter future.

Top honors went to class Valedictorian Precious C. Ameperosa of Lauli’I, daughter of Michelle Peko-Schwenke, Sulusi Schwenke & Tupou Ameperosa. Precious who scored 1150 on SAT and was accepted to 7 universities with multiple scholarship offers in each of them with a GPA 3.9. She is in the process of deciding to either attend Regent’s University in Colorado with a academic merit scholarship $60,000 (4 years) or St Martin University in Washington with a scholarship $70,000 (4years).

In her speech she reminded her fellow classmates to not give up and continue to build their ways in becoming successful and especially to always remember God. “Delight yourselves in the Lord and ye shall direct thy path.”

She congratulated the graduates by saying “we did it” and continued to encourage her peers — that they can accomplish anything with God. “Without God we are nothing, and we will not be able to accomplish anything.”

The 2017 Class Salutatorian is Adrian Tautasi Baqui of Iliili, who scored a 1090 on his SAT and was accepted to study civil engineering at Leeward Community College/ University of Hawaii. He gave a short speech giving thanks to his family and advised his peers and the youth of American Samoa that “a ship may be safe at bay but that is not what the ship is built for” go out there, have fun and be the best you can be.

Both are members of the National Honor Society and received special awards together with other graduates.

About 8 graduates received letters of acceptance to universities including the Valedictorian and Salutatorian. They are:

Elizabeth Lualua with a 930 SAT score was accepted to Georgia Military College in Georgia and St Martin’s University in Washington; Linnette Arieta Thompson was accepted to Georgia Military College in Georgia; Liulagi Allen Ilaoa, who scored 990 in her SAT was accepted to New Mexico Military Institute; Sinjin Elisara Ala who scored 1120 in his SAT received a ROTC scholarship of $70,000 for 4 years to Georgia Military College; Sulufaigaosoara R. Shalout was accepted to Georgia Military College in Georgia and St Martin’s University in Washington; and, Tabatha Fiva Po’a who scored 980 in her SAT and was accepted to St Martin’s University, Chaminade University of Honolulu and Kapiolani Community College in Hawai’i.

Other students from the graduating class received numerous awards and some have opted to swear in to service in the US Armed Forces like Annie Luaga Tupuola who scored a 1020 in her SAT and has enlisted in the US Navy.

The two-hour ceremony concluded with the graduates being spoiled with candy, flower leis, tuigas (headpiece) that were made out of ‘cash’, gifts, balloons and were congratulated with kisses, hugs, tears and congratulatory messages from parents and relatives who were present.

Samoa News joins the rest of the territory in congratulating Kanana Fou High School’s class of 2017! You did it Stallions!!

Kanana Fou Graduates List

Valedictorian: Precious C. Ameperosa

Salutatorian: Adrian Tautasi Baqui

Adrian Tautasi Baqui

Aisa Saverina T. Ve’e

Akeimo Taufetee Jr.

Alfred Ivale Tiatia

Annie Luaga Tupuola

Avanoagamuamua P. Fala

David Sione Dre Liulamaga

Eleasaro Tauese Simeavao

Elika Taufaasaufati Ma’ae

Elizabeth Sagaiailemalamalama Lualua

Faafouinata’iafisuluotuimanu’a Ching Sam

Fa’atuputala P. Fiame

Gregory Michael Matu’u

Imelda Vailele Epati

Isabel Liana Anetipa

Itagia Lagisa

Juliana Daniela Tutolu

Kotimani Taisau

Lesili Lelefua Misaalefua

Lily H. Reyes Su’a

Linnette Arieta Thompson

Lisa Cecilia M. Pine

Liulagi Allen Ilaoa

Precious C. Ameperosa

Sanele Sanele Jr. Ilimaleota

Shaniah Lokeni

Siaumau Faafetai Jr. Maui

Sinjin Elisara Ala

Sione Kinikinilau Moli

Sulufaigaosoara R. Shalhout

Tabatha Fiva Po’a

Tatupu Beauty Epenesa

Tu’iomanu Terry T. Fanolua

Vaasili Theodore Tuailemafua

Gloria F. Ameperosa