Jeralee Galea’i wins at World FireKnife

This past weekend in Hawai’i the 25th annual World’s FireKnife Competition was held before a sellout crowd, at the Polynesian Cultural Center (PCC).

Pati Levusa who was the World FireKnife Champion for 4 years told Samoa News, “This is the biggest event in Hawa’ii mainly for the Samoans. This is a Samoan tradition that every Samoan looked forward to this past weekend.”

This year’s competition had 9 juniors (6-11 years old), 8 intermediate (12-17 years old) and 20 seniors (18 and up) competing.

The preliminaries started on Thursday night and ended with the big finale Saturday night.

The junior division winner was Matagi Lilo of Ewa Beach Oahu, the intermediate winner was 16 year-old Jeralee Galea’i of Aua, and the seniors division World 2017 FireKnife Champion is Falaniko Penesa of Apia, Samoa.

Jeralee Galea’i, who was the only female competing in the competition this year, told Samoa News that she is the second girl to win in the history of the World FireKnife competition for the Intermediate Division. Jeralee whose father, David Galea’i, was a 3-year champion at the World FireKnife Competition made sure that she trained everyday for the competition.

“This was nerve-wrecking especially knowing I’m the only girl so I felt out of place but then I worked at it to ignore it,” she said.

Jeralee's father, who was so proud of his daughter, told Samoa News, "This was the first time for her to win and she worked hard this year for it. She did so well, all the competitors did really good but I think she shocked everyone because she got a standing ovation."

Winner of the senior division, Falaniko Penesa told Samoa News, “It’s a God-given talent that has been passed to me. I’m thankful that Hawai’i is able to continue this tradition for our Samoan ancestors and that many kids want to learn it to continue it because its so important that we keep our culture growing.”

PCC performers paraded the 2017 World Fireknife Champion around the Pacific Theater stage following his victory on Saturday night, and along with the title, he won a $7,500 cash prize – up from the usual amount in honor of the event’s 25th anniversary. He also received a large ceremonial knife.

As with every other year, the “We Are Samoa” cultural arts festival was held in conjunction with the PCC’s 25th annual World Fireknife Championship, which started with a patriotic flair, followed by a traditional Samoan fashion show by the BYU-Hawaii students working in the PCC’s Samoan Village, and a lauga or oratory exhibition and ended with traditional faaSamoa games and performances.

Lisa of Mapusaga, who is a student at BYU-H told Samoa News, “The tickets sold out but I was able to get in to the final night. This event is huge and I see why because of the people’s love for the Samoan culture. If you missed this year’s events then make sure you plan not to miss next year’s one because it is a must-see!”

BACKGROUND

According to one of the World FireKnife organizers, over the years young Samoans developed the twirling motions into its own art form and also stylized the knife, adding such touches as using two and even three knives simultaneously with chrome blades and reshaping the hook.

The FireKnife tradition — as a ’dance’ — is traced back to 1946 when a young Samoan man entertaining in San Francisco became the "father" of modern Samoan FireKnife dancing, when he added flaming pads to each end of the nifo oti or knife.

“Freddie” Letuli, who eventually returned to American Samoa and held the High Talking Chief title of Olo for about 40 years, before being bestowed the Paramount title of Letuli until his death in 2003, said of his idea to add flaming pads that he was inspired by both a Hindu fire eater and a baton twirler, thereby dramatically increasing the level of courage and skill required to perform the already difficult dance.

To add fire to the knives, many dancers today use a plain cotton towel that is wired to the blade and thoroughly soaked in white gasoline or naphtha (some dancers also use lighter fluid).

Polynesian Cultural Center's retired Director of Cultural Islands, Pulefano Galea’i, who’s said to originate the PCC's annual World Fire Knife Dance Competition in 1993, apprenticed with Letuli during his formative years.