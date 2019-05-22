Manumalo: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny, but in ourselves"
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Dozens of proud parents, family members, and friends gathered at Manumalo Baptist Church yesterday morning to witness the 8th grade graduation of 43 Flames who will now head to high school.
Local company Paramount Builders prides itself in promoting education and honoring the achievements of the territory’s youth with this year’s sponsorship of graduation coverage.
Under the theme: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny, but in ourselves", the ceremony started with the procession of graduates and the singing of the national anthems.
Pastor Lemmy Seumanu offered the opening prayer, followed by welcoming remarks from faculty member Puamemea Ifopo.
This year, it was Department of Public Works director Faleosina Faiai Voigt who offered special remarks.
The highest honor for the 2018- 2019 school year went to Ron Gabriel Mendoza, with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.97
Patrick Tongol, with a GPA of 3.85, claimed second honorable mention.
Third honorable mention went to Lana Snow with a GPA of 3.81
The two special awards were presented to Letiunasema Nuusila (citizenship award) and Ron Gabriel Mendoza (leadership award).
The ceremony was short, but memorable, with graduates moving the crowd with beautiful musical selections and the recitation of inspirational poems.
The graduates were showered with lots of well wishes, candy and flower ulas, balloons, and more than enough hugs and kisses to go around.
CONGRATULATIONS - 8TH GRADE CLASS OF 2019
Brian Kim
DeMarcus Tua
Donald Ane
Erica Fung Chen Pen
Faith Mata'afa
Te'etai Masunu
Fitzgerald Cornejo
Grady Mareko
Isaiah Maiava
Isdore Nu'u
Jhen-Allison Seguiwan
Jireh Taumotoi
Kainoa Satele
Lahaina Mulitalo
Lana Snow*
Leiloaalaovae Satele
Letiunasema Nu'usila
Marcus Tunupopo*
Mar-Oliver Barrera
Matthew Timblique
Miracle Veavea
Misionare-lei Feleti
Nester Devesi
Olo Jr. Olo
Patrick Tongol*
Paul Liang*
Priscilla Schwenke
Rain Harvey Santiago
Raymark Sello
Repeka Fuamatu-Tofilau
Reuelroy Luvu
Ron Gabriel Mendoza*
Salvation Alailesulu
Samantha Currie
Setoasamoaitafaotaua Mapu
Sophia Ahoia
Telecia Faapu'e
Tonybelford Taimalie
Tupou Omani
Vanessa Pelesasa
Warlito Silapan
Zi-Ting Li
Zi-Yuan Li
(*National Junior Honor Society)