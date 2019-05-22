Manumalo: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny, but in ourselves"

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Dozens of proud parents, family members, and friends gathered at Manumalo Baptist Church yesterday morning to witness the 8th grade graduation of 43 Flames who will now head to high school.

Local company Paramount Builders prides itself in promoting education and honoring the achievements of the territory’s youth with this year’s sponsorship of graduation coverage.

Under the theme: "It is not in the stars to hold our destiny, but in ourselves", the ceremony started with the procession of graduates and the singing of the national anthems.

Pastor Lemmy Seumanu offered the opening prayer, followed by welcoming remarks from faculty member Puamemea Ifopo.

This year, it was Department of Public Works director Faleosina Faiai Voigt who offered special remarks.

The highest honor for the 2018- 2019 school year went to Ron Gabriel Mendoza, with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.97

1st Honorable Mention- Ron Gabriel Mendoza

Patrick Tongol, with a GPA of 3.85, claimed second honorable mention.

2nd Honorable Mention- Patrick Tongol

Third honorable mention went to Lana Snow with a GPA of 3.81

3rd Honorable Mention - Lana Snow

The two special awards were presented to Letiunasema Nuusila (citizenship award) and Ron Gabriel Mendoza (leadership award).

The ceremony was short, but memorable, with graduates moving the crowd with beautiful musical selections and the recitation of inspirational poems.

The graduates were showered with lots of well wishes, candy and flower ulas, balloons, and more than enough hugs and kisses to go around.

CONGRATULATIONS - 8TH GRADE CLASS OF 2019

Brian Kim

DeMarcus Tua

Donald Ane

Erica Fung Chen Pen

Faith Mata'afa

Te'etai Masunu

Fitzgerald Cornejo

Grady Mareko

Isaiah Maiava

Isdore Nu'u

Jhen-Allison Seguiwan

Jireh Taumotoi

Kainoa Satele

Lahaina Mulitalo

Lana Snow*

Leiloaalaovae Satele

Letiunasema Nu'usila

Marcus Tunupopo*

Mar-Oliver Barrera

Matthew Timblique

Miracle Veavea

Misionare-lei Feleti

Nester Devesi

Olo Jr. Olo

Patrick Tongol*

Paul Liang*

Priscilla Schwenke

Rain Harvey Santiago

Raymark Sello

Repeka Fuamatu-Tofilau

Reuelroy Luvu

Ron Gabriel Mendoza*

Salvation Alailesulu

Samantha Currie

Setoasamoaitafaotaua Mapu

Sophia Ahoia

Telecia Faapu'e

Tonybelford Taimalie

Tupou Omani

Vanessa Pelesasa

Warlito Silapan

Zi-Ting Li

Zi-Yuan Li

(*National Junior Honor Society)