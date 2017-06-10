It’s all about the music!

Support local music and musicians — in the 2Samoas — by celebrating “random acts of rhythm” during a Samoana Jazz & Arts Festival’s Midnite At the Oasis — Part III — Three’s A Charm — Fundraiser Saturday, at the Fly By Nite Bar & Bowling Alley. It’s the last one before the festival kicks off — expect great sounds!

See advertisement elsewhere in Friday’s Samoa News for details and contacts for your ticket purchases.

At this time, the Samoana Jazz & Arts Fest board would also like to thank the following companies who are helping the Board keep live band music alive & well in the 2Samoas.

They are: Samoa News, Southseas Broadcasting Inc., Pago Print Shop, Calument Industrial Services, Oasis, Taalolo Lodge, and Chico's Sound System.