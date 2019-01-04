Interview: Amata's role in a Democratic controlled U.S. House

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Samoa News asked Congresswoman Aumua Amata recently for her thoughts about being re-elected to a House that was going to be controlled by the Democrats — given that she is a registered long-time Republican. How would it affect her efforts for American Samoa?

Samoa News also asked her how she felt about having only one woman elected to the local House of Representatives, Andra Samoa — and yet Amata herself is a part of the historic election of women to the US House of Representative — the 116th US Congress is the most racially diverse and most female group of representatives ever elected to the House.

I also asked the Congresswoman about her ‘win’ last November — seeing that she won every district in American Samoa.

Her responses are as follows:

GOING INTO A DEMOCRAT-CONTROLLED US HOUSE

Any legislation must ultimately go through the House, the Senate and the President to become law. Republicans have two of those, and the Democrats have one.

In historical terms, the vote margins are not that large in either the House or the Senate. It’s in the interests of Democratic legislation in the House that it also must appeal to enough Republicans to pass the Senate. To that end, any serious legislation that the sponsors intend to actually become law must be bipartisan. There is no other possibility.

The best way to signal a bill is bipartisan is to start with bipartisan cosponsors, and I’ve always been actively bipartisan in that way, ranking 14th in the House in bipartisanship. Unfortunately, there will be some who choose posturing and partisan rhetoric and bills that just make political statements, but none of that is useful to American Samoa and it’s not our way.

I will stay focused on finding ways to work with the other Territories and other Members to make a difference for American Samoa. The good news is that under the Republicans, we already pushed through the largest military pay raise in ten years, and started reforming the VA. I think we can continue finding shared priorities for our Veterans, plus perhaps new opportunities in health care and education. Under Republican leaders, we passed a large bill to improve national parks, and we can continue to find good cooperation in areas like that.

On issues like fishing rights and our minimum wage here, we have to help Members of either party from all over the country understand our culture and heritage, and that takes persistence. The reality is some Members approach those issues with some very stubborn ideas already in place because of a different worldview, or maybe they represent a large city, and they almost have to see our island for themselves to understand how we’re an exception.

We had an important cabotage bill pass not long ago, and a large federal investment in improving our airport that will help for years to come.

ONLY ONE WOMAN WAS ELECTED LOCALLY TO THE HOUSE WHILE NATIONALLY…

First of all, worldwide and in our country, women are making real progress. We’re remote in American Samoa, but that includes us.

Our young women and girls will have opportunities that our grandparents wouldn’t have dreamed possible, and I think the possibilities for the next generation are wonderful.

I don’t get into Fono elections because they are the choice of the people, and that’s to be respected. I’d be worried if a time came in which we didn’t have women being elected and running for office, but the fact is, women are now welcomed in public roles and I think that’s a permanent and positive change.

It’s not about a single election, it’s about the future and the next generation. I encourage our young ladies to understand they can be leaders, and I’d always encourage women to think about running for office.

CONGRATULATIONS ON WINNING EVERY DISTRICT IN AMERICAN SAMOA

I just want to say thank you and I never take a single vote for granted. I try to run for office with as much personal commitment as possible, whether I’m the incumbent or years before that, when I was offering a choice and another viewpoint.

I want to show through my campaign that I understand the importance of the responsibility, and that I understand that every vote is a personal decision, so it’s humbling to get those votes.

I’ll put that same commitment into the job, and that’s why I fly home at least twice a month. I want to be in DC when I need to be, and also stay constantly in touch with our islands and our people and our lives here by being here as much as I can be.