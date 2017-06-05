International Jazz Day celebrated in 2Samoas

Jazz is a music, which often defies description. We throw around words like “freedom”, “improvisation” or “hustle and flow” to capture its essence, but it remains elusive.

In his 1993 book entitled simply, “Jazz”, author and music critic John Fordham may have captured it better than most when he said, “It is the sound of the skipped heart-beat, the caught breath, the sudden smile."

It is also iconic and decidedly American in nature.

Historically, it came out of Black America’s yearning and struggle for freedom, originating in New Orleans around 1900. Like the desire for freedom, jazz exploded across the world, and represents artistic cooperation and free expression wherever it is found — or as Quincy Jones put it, “Jazz has the power to make men forget their differences and come together.”

UNESCO AND THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY

In 2011, the United Nations recognized jazz’s contribution to — and elevation of — the human spirit, and so established one day during the year to celebrate Jazz, designating April 30 each year as International Jazz Day.

The Day was proclaimed during the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) General Conference in November 2011, and the first International Jazz Day kicked off in Paris in 2012 with UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock present.

According to UNESCO, “for more than a century jazz has helped soothe and uplift the souls of millions of people in all corners of the world. And so, it is no wonder that the UN’s cultural arm has organized International Jazz Day to harness “the virtues of jazz as an educational tool, and a force for peace, unity, dialogue and enhanced cooperation among people.”

Since 2012, International Jazz Day has highlighted the power of this musical art form as a “force for freedom and creativity, promoting intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and uniting people from all corners of the globe.”

International Jazz Day is the one day each year that Jazz is celebrated worldwide, bringing together people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities in 195 countries.

And on April 30, 2017, those countries included Samoa and American Samoa.

JAZZ AND THE 2SAMOAS

American Samoa has rightfully taken its place as the birthplace of Jazz in the Pacific, due to a young Samoan woman with an astonishing voice who once entertained the troops stationed in Pago Pago.

The years of World War II saw Apia-born Mavis Rivers become an international sensation, and it was her legacy and talent, which inspired another remarkable Samoan musician, Peta Si’ulepa many years ago.

Peta, as her friends fondly call her, went on to found the Samoana Jazz and Arts Festival in memory of the iconic Rivers.

As Executive Director of Samoana— which is holding its fourth annual celebration in both Samoas later this year in November — Peta says that they are hoping to spread the word and the love — the love of music, love of freedom, love of all that is Jazz.

One of the ways they do this is by promoting live music performances “as a way to engage, inspire and transform musicians and audiences alike.”

International Jazz Day was celebrated in Pago Pago on April 27, in anticipation of the Samoana Jazz Fest yet to come in November.

The lineup included a Jazz Jam at the Oasis Restaurant in Tafuna, followed by several gigs in neighboring Samoa, stretching the celebration into nearly a week of smooth sounds, brave innovation, syncopation and artistic harmony.

Of this new collaboration, Peta wrote, “What was monumental for the 2Samoa’s participation this year, is that we were able to work with the UN organizers in New York to reconfigure their International Jazz Day Map — to finally show our countries American Samoa and Samoa in the Pacific Ocean… by virtue of our participation.”

“Our event posters were also featured as 2Samoas for the first time in the Poster Gallery, along with those of all the other countries. And so now we’re right there — American Samoa as the birth-place of Jazz in the Pacific.”

“And through the Samoana Jazz & Arts Festival participation, we are spreading the story of the Tale of 2Samoas — our untold jazz history. Looking forward to 2018, a Mavis Rivers Tribute will be the theme for the Samoana Fest.”

At the Oasis last Thursday, longtime notables included Ulale Pusi Ulale, Failauga Peke Anoai, Siuleo Chico Pouesi and Feti Hagedorn as the house band.

With a great lineup of local musicians, some new and emerging artists came out to celebrate the day along with the seasoned crews.

Featured artists included Angie Afo, Vaitoa Hans Langkilde, Peta Siulepa, Joey Cummings and James Kneubuhl.

In the spirit of the Jazz Jam other talented singers in the audience, Teetai Fanene, Chande Lutu-Drabble, Ali’itama Sotoa and Papalii Tana added to the happy atmosphere.

For those who missed it, there will be another exciting night of music headlined “Midnight at The Oasis” on May 20, also at the popular Bowling Alley venue. Themed “Old Skool” music — there will be great renditions on offer for those seeking to dance, groove and reminisce.

Angie Afo with her new band “The Vibe” (who debuted at last year’s festival) will headline together with local sensation “Banned from the Sun.” And of course, our veteran performers will all be there, rendering old school hits.

According to organizers, they hope to have a monthly event leading up to the Samoana Jazz Festival, which is scheduled for November 3- 5 on Tutuila and the following weekend in Samoa this year.

Visit www.samoanajazz.com for more information on the upcoming Jazz Fest.