Illegal Dumping Task Force cleans up

There has been an increase in illegal dumping all around American Samoa especially down hillsides next to roads in outer villages.

The increase in illegal dumping may be caused by a lack of convenient legal alternatives such as dumpsters, a lack of public awareness about the impacts of illegal dumping and a lack of community pride by a small group of people causing this problem for all.

Dumping garbage such as discarded appliances, old barrels, used tires, old batteries, oil and discarded automobile parts, household trash and other waste is illegal in American Samoa, and for good reason.

All this garbage is very harmful to our environment and can threaten human health.

People that are illegally dumping might think that if their garbage is out of sight, it will disappear forever. But that is not the case.

Rust from metal, toxic fluids like Freon from appliances, oil from cars and chemicals from household cleaners all seep into the soil polluting our waterways and contaminating our drinking water and soils where food is grown.

Furthermore, on rainy days all this pollution will make its way into the ocean destroying our coral reefs and fisheries. By illegally dumping, we are literally polluting the water we drink and the food we eat.

Jeremiah 2:7 And I brought you into a plentiful country to eat the fruit thereof and the goodness thereof; but when ye entered, ye defiled My land and made Mine heritage an abomination.

A Task Force was established last year to combat this problem of illegal dumping.

The Office of Samoan Affairs, National Park of American Samoa and other local agencies make up this group. Since last September the Illegal Dumping Task Force has held regular meetings and have come up with several initiatives to address this problem.

Major clean ups in Afono, Aua and recently the village of Fagamalo were conducted. With the support of villages they have also installed “No Dumping” signs and surveillance cameras at problem sites.

This committee started out with five villages and has grown to nine villages. Village mayors on the Task Force, represent Vatia, Afono, Aua, PagoPago, Fagasa, Fai’lolo, Poloa, Fagali’i and Fagamalo. All have committed significant time and energy to help solve the problem.

Last Friday the Task Force cleaned up dump sites near Fagamalo village. Help from the National Park crew, pulenu’us and others from these villages worked together on the cleanup.

“All we hope to do is offer help, and demonstrate our commitment to the community,” said National Park Superintendent Scott Burch. “Through education, enforcement, monitoring and most importantly villages helping villages we hope to reduce this problem. Isn’t it great we have villages from the east side coming all the way out to Fagamalo, and visa-versa, to help each other?”

“I don’t get paid for doing this job, but I love my grandson and care so much for the future generation and my beautiful island, this is the reason I’m committed to this Task Force” said Mr. Imo Tiapula the vice chairman for the committee and pastor from Lauli’i.

With villages helping villages, the Illegal Dumping Task Force of American Samoa hopes to solve this problem one step at a time.