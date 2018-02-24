Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The annual federal Interagency Group on Insular Areas (IGIA) meeting set for Monday is postponed, based on a decision by the group’s co-chairmen — the US Interior Department Secretary and the White House director of Intergovernmental Affairs. No new date is set.

“All territorial governors have recently informed us that they had to make the difficult decision this year not to travel to Washington D.C. to attend the National Governors Association Winter Meeting and the IGIA Senior Plenary Meeting,” wrote US Interior Assistant Secretary for Insular Areas and International Affairs, Douglas Domenech, in a brief memo released yesterday.

As previously reported by Samoa News, Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga had decided not to travel to Washington D.C. to save money and due to American Samoa being under a State of Emergency following Tropical Storm Gita.