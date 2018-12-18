At holiday season Talofa Systems honors long time employees
Tue, 12/18/2018 - 10:37am
By
Samoa News staff
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Seven employees of Talofa Systems American Samoa (TSAS) Inc., celebrated their 5-20 years of service with the Satala-based can-manufacturing plant on Saturday, Dec. 15th.
Six of them are pictured with some of the TSAS management team. (Seated, l-r): Faamavaega Tanielu (10 years of service), Joseph Fale (5 years of service), Feai Taele (15 years of service), Desmond Petaia (10 years of service), Pio Vito Jr. (10 years of service) and Paul Tui (5 years of service).
(Standing l-r): Shift Supervisor Iakopo Ioane, Inventory Specialist Lusia Luaifoa, Chief Financial Officer Eogyoon Kim, Plant Manager Choelyour Lim, Shift Supervisor Iopu Mara, Electrical Supervisor Graeme Dunstan.