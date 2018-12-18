Ads by Google Ads by Google
Home

At holiday season Talofa Systems honors long time employees

Tue, 12/18/2018 - 10:37am
(Seated, l-r): Faamavaega Tanielu (10 years of service), Joseph Fale (5 years of service), Feai Taele (15 years of service), Desmond Petaia (10 years of service), Pio Vito Jr. (10 years of service) and Paul Tui (5 years of service). (Standing l-r): Shift Supervisor Iakopo Ioane, Inventory Specialist Lusia Luaifoa, Chief Financial Officer Eogyoon Kim, Plant Manager Choelyour Lim, Shift Supervisor Iopu Mara, Electrical Supervisor Graeme Dunstan.
By 
Samoa News staff
reporters@samoanews.com

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Seven employees of Talofa Systems American Samoa (TSAS) Inc., celebrated their 5-20 years of service with the Satala-based can-manufacturing plant on Saturday, Dec. 15th.

Six of them are pictured with some of the TSAS management team. (Seated, l-r): Faamavaega Tanielu (10 years of service), Joseph Fale (5 years of service), Feai Taele (15 years of service), Desmond Petaia (10 years of service), Pio Vito Jr. (10 years of service) and Paul Tui (5 years of service).

(Standing l-r): Shift Supervisor Iakopo Ioane, Inventory Specialist Lusia Luaifoa, Chief Financial Officer Eogyoon Kim, Plant Manager Choelyour Lim, Shift Supervisor Iopu Mara, Electrical Supervisor Graeme Dunstan.

 

Copyright © Osini Faleatasi Inc. dba Samoa News | All Rights Reserved

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media