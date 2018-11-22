Happy Thanksgiving American Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Love Thy Neighbor project visited KSBS radio station earlier this week where they were interviewed on air about the Love They Neighbor benefit concert, which is part of this year’s 2018 LTN project to help local families in need. This is the second year for the LTN program, which started last year with a Canned Food Drive Project that assisted 1,850 furloughed employees of StarKist.

American Samoa joins the rest of the United States and Americans around the world in celebrating Thanksgiving Day — a federal and public holiday — celebrated on the 4th Thursday in November. Like the rest of the nation, many local residents are marking Thanksgiving with prayers and celebration during gatherings that include families and friends, as well as religious traditions.

The “First Thanksgiving” is reported by historians as being celebrated by early Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in 1621. It was a three-day feast. George Washington proclaimed the first National Day of Thanksgiving in 1789, and Abraham Lincoln revived the tradition during the Civil War.

“This Thanksgiving, as we gather in places of worship and around tables surrounded by loved ones, in humble gratitude for the bountiful gifts we have received, let us keep in close memory our fellow Americans who have faced hardship and tragedy this year. In the spirit of generosity and compassion, let us joyfully reach out in word and deed, and share our time and resources throughout our communities,” said US President Donald Trump in his annual Thanksgiving message released by the White House on Tuesday.

Trump also paid tribute and acknowledged on Thanksgiving Day “the sacrifices of our service members, law enforcement personnel, and first responders who selflessly serve and protect our Nation.” He said more than 200,000 brave American patriots would spend the holiday overseas, away from their loved ones.

“We pray for their safety, and for the families who await their return,” Trump said.

In his annual Thanksgiving message, Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga also mentioned the Toa o Samoa serving in the US Armed Forces. “Our men and women in service to the military serve with pride and honor. We are thankful for these selfless acts,” he said.

The governor points out that at this time of Thanksgiving celebration, “our thoughts turn gratefully to all our loved ones that have gone before us, may their contributions in the shaping of our lives and of our territory be applauded with much gratitude.”

“As we partake of the nourishment from the bounty of God’s blessings on this Thanksgiving with our loved ones, may we remember our brothers and sisters who do not have the comforts of warmth and love. We pray that our Lord grants them as He has done for us,” he said.

Because of the holiday, all American Samoa Government offices are closed on Thanksgiving, as declared by the governor. All ASG employees required to work will be compensated in accordance with local laws. Samoa News has learned that some ASG employees plan to take Friday off as part of their vacation time.

All public schools will be closed on Friday, but all Education Department employees are to report to work.

The majority of local businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, including all federal offices, the U.S. Post Office, and the three commercial banks. Most businesses will resume operations on Friday, including the Post Office.

StarKist Samoa, the largest private employer, will have two days off — Thanksgiving Day and Friday — and will resume operations next Monday, says StarKist Inc., corporate spokesperson, Michelle Faist, who added, “Wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving holiday.”

Samoa News points out that the StarKist plant has been operating the past few Saturdays, making the workforce very happy with the additional money, as the Holiday season gets closer.

Because of the holiday, police have increased their presence island-wide for Thanksgiving. Motorists are reminded not to drink and drive. And the public is reminded that if a person is taken into custody, the next court date, is Friday, when offices open.

Several local restaurants are offering Thanksgiving specials, which will take the burden off those cooking at home. A few stores are also providing specials for those who do not have time to cook, by preparing Thanksgiving meals for pick up.

For flights on the inter-Samoa route, officials at the Pago Pago International Airport say flights on Samoa Airways and Talofa Airways have been busy since early this week as passengers head to Samoa for the holidays. Traffic picks up again over the weekend for flights from Apia bringing back passengers following the holiday.

Thanksgiving officially kicks off the holiday season, with the next day, Black Friday, officially opening holiday shopping.

Samoa News will not publish Thursday — in observance of Thanksgiving — and Friday, due to scheduled equipment maintenance. However, the Samoa News office will be open half day on Friday, Nov. 23rd, closing at noon.

From Samoa News management and staff — HAVE A GREAT THANKSGIVING!