Halloween “Freak Show”

The Student Government Association (SGA) at the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) will hold a Halloween carnival fundraiser this Saturday, October 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the College’s Gymnasium. Going by the theme “Freak Show,” the carnival will feature 20 game booths, costume contests, and prize giveaways.

All funds raised from the carnival will go towards the community service projects SGA undertakes every semester. The student organization has long supported Hope House, the Juvenile Detention Center and other entities that rely on community support. “With the holiday season not far off, the SGA needs resources to make this time of year a happier one for those in need,” said ASCC Dean of Student Services Dr. Emilia Le’i. “Fortunately, Halloween gives us an opportunity to combine work with fun, and all for a good cause.”

The SGA serves the students of ASCC by encouraging them to explore activities that provide opportunities for personal growth in individual and group settings. This is fostered through diverse programs and leadership experiences that complement the ASCC academic programs. SGA members have numerous opportunities to acquire the necessary tools that will assist them in achieving personal and professional success in their post-college lives.

During each spring and fall semester at ASCC, the SGA organizes a number of activities that allow students to have fun while learning at the same time. The SGA organizes talent competitions, cultural events, social occasions and sports activities to balance-out the purely academic areas of focus that make up college life.

This Saturday’s carnival is but one of many examples of the SGA providing a treat for the public in one area which enables them to continue providing community support in other areas.

As they have done in the past, the SGA plans to utilize the generous amount of space in the ASCC Gymnasium to create a fun Halloween environment that should be especially engaging for children.

“We strongly recommend that kids ages 12 and under dress up, because we’ll have a costume contest for them that will include cash prizes,” said SGA President Christina Toilolo. “Costumes will be judged in categories like Scariest and Prettiest. We’ll also have a dance battle and other fun activities for youngsters.”

For more information on this Saturday’s SGA Halloween Carnival, call ASCC at 699-9155 and ask for the Student Services Division at extension 376.