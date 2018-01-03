Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga has called for improvements to American Samoa's emergency communications.

He says improvements to the territory's emergency communications are needed during times of disaster.

He said on the morning that Cyclone Gita was expected to strike he was in the Commissioner of Public Safety's vehicle inspecting the island.

He said after Alofau on the east side, all phone services were down.

Lolo has told the director of the American Samoa Telecommunications Authority Puleleiite Tufele Liamatua Jr that communication must be maintained during such critical times not only for police but for other first responders.

He told the director to ensure that improvements were made.