As we journey to the culmination of Holy Week, The Triduum of Easter: the Passion, Death and Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, may we as a Community of Christians reflect on God’s immense love for us. This Love whereby His only begotten Son was crucified to the Cross as atonement for our sins. It is this greater Love, where Jesus Christ laid down His Life for us.

As we observe Easter this year, in commemoration of Jesus’ sacrifice, I call on our people to remember those whose sacrifices have benefitted our communities during our trials as a nation: we remember especially also the sacrifices of time, wealth and personal assistance of our first responders, rescue workers and volunteers during times of natural disasters.

Let us join in the Christian World in proclaiming the Good News that Jesus Christ is Risen and celebrate Easter with Gratitude. And may American Samoa continue to be a beacon of that Good News.

A’o tatou i ai i le taualugaina o le Vaiaso Paia, le Tafatolu: o Puapuaga, le Maliu ma le Toetu Manumalo o lo tatou Ali’i o Iesu Keriso, tatou manatunatu loloto i lona alofa silisili mo i tatou, lea na tutu’i ai lona Alo e to’atasi i le Koluse mo le fa’amagaloina o a tatou agasala.

A’o tatou fa’amamalu le Eseta i lenei tausaga e manatua ai le tausaga tu tasi na faia e Iesu, ou te vala’au atu i lo tatou Atunu’u e manatua i lau tatalo i latou na faitaulaga ma o lo’o faitaulaga pea i lo latou soifua mo galuega lavea’i i taimi o fa’alavelave, ae maise i latou e tali atu muamua i fa’alavelave, o i latou e ofo le taimi, o le tamaoaiga pe a feagai le Atunu’u ma fa’alavelave fa’anatura.

Tatou ‘aufa’atasi ma le Lalolagi Kerisiano i le folafolaina o le Talalelei, “Ua Toetu le Ali’i”, ma fa’amamalu le Eseta ma le loto fa’afetai. Ma o la’u tatalo, ia avea pea Amerika Samoa o se Pulela’a Ola e folafola ai pea lena Talalelei.

Mai le Afioga i le Sui Kovana ia Lemanu Peleti Mauga ma le aiga, ma ma’ua ma Cynthia ma lo ma’ua aiga, matou te fa’amanuia atu le Eseta i aiga uma o Amerika Samoa, ma ia maua le filemu ma le saogalemu e tagata uma.