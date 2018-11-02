Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga has declared a State of Emergency for American Samoa following preliminary assessment, which found a lot of homes and other infrastructures damaged on the main island of Tutuila following Tropical Storm Gita, which moved south and away from the territory late in the evening on Friday.

And despite widespread damage caused by the storm, including more strong winds following the passing of the tropical storm, there are no reports of injuries, according to local authorities.

Lt. Gov. Lemanu Peleti Mauga, who is also the Government Authorized Representative (GAR) to federal agencies during disasters, told Samoa News on Saturday afternoon that the declaration was made late Friday afternoon following a preliminary assessment, which found that 90 percent of electric and water was out of service for the main island of Tutuila. (See details of ASPA assessment at the end of this report.)

The assessment also found a lot of damage to homes and infrastructure, with over 700 people taking refuse at six emergency shelters set up at public schools, he said, adding that people in the shelters are being provided with three meals a day.

The governor have since sent a request the US President for an Emergency Declaration for American Samoa, and the official letter was sent out Saturday along with the justification information, said Lemanu, who noted that there’s no dollar amount on the damages caused by the storm, but a full assessment is planned for Monday.

Lemanu confirmed that he had already spoken with the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) regarding storm-ravaged Tutuila and the federal agency is sending a team.

The biggest challenge faced by the American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) in restoring electricity is that many power lines are down at several villages. Samoa News observed power lines on the ground from Nu’uuli to Tafuna and in the Ottiville area.

Lemanu said electricity is slowly being restored to affected homes and in some areas, homes are connected individually to the power grid. As for water, it’s been restored from Leone village to part of Tafuna and Nu’uuli and from Avau to the eastern side of Tutuila. However, the water pressure is low in many areas.

Meanwhile, the government is looking to the private sector for assistance in recovery efforts.

ASPA ASSESSMENT STATEMENT

Power Update (4:00pm - Sat. Feb. 10, 2018)

With the exception of Feeder 5 - ASPA Tafuna through Nuulii, all feeders are mostly energized. Essentially power has been restored to most of the island. However only 50% of customers have power. However, before we can fully restore power, there are major safety issues as many poles and wires are still down and are potential fire and electrocution hazards.

To ensure your safety, ASPA needs to dispatch our line crews to a lot of these houses businesses on an individual basis to ensure there are no safety issues such as fire or electrocution. While this may take some time, ASPA is making this their top priority, so customers can have power in the safest fashion. We appreciate your patience and consideration.

Please do not touch downed power lines.

Water Update at 2:30pm - Sat. Feb. 10, 2018

Water is on in the following locations: Leone to Futiga; Futiga to Iliili; Iliili to Tafuna; Tafuna to Canneries; Leone to Amanave, Futiga to Vaitogi.

Working on these areas now expected to be on by Sunday morning: Pago to Oneona, Mapusaga-Faleniu-Pavaiai-Aoloau.