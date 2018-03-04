Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Registration continues today, Monday, through Wednesday, for residents impacted by Tropical Storm Gita at the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the DYWA Pago Pago Youth Center.

In a joint statement last Friday, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and ASG say residents who were affected by Gita may use the following schedule to register at the DRC:

• Monday, Apr. 2, Fagatogo all numbers

• Monday, Apr. 2, Aoloau all numbers

• Tuesday, Apr. 3, Puapua all numbers

• Tuesday, Apr. 3, Pago Pago numbers 0001 - 0104

• Tuesday, Apr. 3, Pago Pago numbers 0201 - 0268

• Wednesday, Apr. 4, Malaeloa all numbers

• Wednesday, Apr. 4, Pago Pago numbers 0501 - 0571

Applicants should have the following information on hand for registration: Social Security number; Address of the damaged primary residence; Description of the damage; Information about insurance coverage, if applicable; current contact telephone number; a PO Box where they can receive mail; and Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

For future village dates and times to register at the DRC, the Territory and FEMA will provide an updated schedule. Additionally, only head of household may come to the DRC.

Furthermore, individuals with access and functional needs who are heads of household and still need to register should call the Crisis Hotline at (684) 633-9017. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Teams will come to your home to register you – you do not need to come to the DRC. Those in Ottoville already visited by DSA, with slips that have DSA written on them, do not have to come to the DRC, as they are already registered with FEMA.