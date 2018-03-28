Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Registration continues tomorrow, Thursday, for residents impacted by Tropical Storm Gita at the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at the DYWA Pago Pago Youth Center.

In a joint statement yesterday afternoon, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and ASG say residents who were affected by Gita may use the following schedule to register at the DRC.

Thursday, Mar. 29th:

• Vaitogi & Fogagogo numbers 0001 – 0148

• Vaitogi & Fogagogo numbers 0154 – 0157

• Vaitogi & Fogagogo numbers 0501 – 0600

Friday, Mar. 30:

• Vaitogi & Fogagogo numbers 0601 – 0666.

• Vaitogi & Fogagogo numbers 0675 – 0684

• Utulei all numbers

• Malaloa all numbers

• Aasu all numbers

Saturday, Mar. 31 is the make-up day for Faleniu, Matu’u, Faganeanea, Mesepa, Fatumafuti, Faga’alu, Futiga, Vaitogi, Fogagogo, Utulei, Malaloa, and Aasu.

Applicants should have the following information on hand for registration: Social Security number; Address of the damaged primary residence; Description of the damage; Information about insurance coverage, if applicable; current contact telephone number; a PO Box where they can receive mail; and Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

For future village dates and times to register at the DRC, the Territory and FEMA will provide an updated schedule.

FEDERAL ELECTION SECURITY GRANT FOR AMERICAN SAMOA

Washington, D.C. – Tuesday, March 27, 2018 — Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed a $600,000 grant for American Samoa from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission based on the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018 (Omnibus Appropriations) passed by Congress on March 23, which included nationwide funding for election upgrades.

“Trustworthy elections are the foundation of the entire democratic system,” said Amata. “This federal funding is a welcome addition to the Territory’s preparations for managing future elections.”

Specifically, the grant is available through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) Election Security program, and these funds must be used for the purpose of ensuring secure elections and making improvements, such as enhanced technology, replacing voter equipment, and preventing cyber intrusion.

The American Samoa Government Election Office, upon completion of application requirements, will have the funds available for use.

“Thank you to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission for their role in this federal support for American Samoa,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “The grant is directed to improvements and upgrades to the security and administration of the election process.”

FY 2018 AMERICAN SAMOA LEGAL AID FUNDING INCREASE

The recent FY 2018 omnibus appropriation legislation to fund the federal government through September 30, 2018 included $410 million for Legal Services Corporation, ASLA’s main grantor.

This sum represented a $25 million increase from LSC’s funding level for the past two fiscal years and LSC’s highest appropriation since 2010.

The increase in LSC’s funding for FY 2018 also means an increase for one of ASLA’s three grants from LSC: the LSC Basic Field Grant, which now becomes $321,743 compared to ASLA’s LSC Basic Field Grant in FY 2017, which was $216,951.

ASLA is grateful to LSC and its other grantors for enabling ASLA to provide free civil legal services for the low-income residents of American Samoa, including those whose homes and personal property were damaged by Tropical Storm Gita.

ASLA wishes a Happy Easter to the various leaders and residents of American Samoa and our friends from off-island, who are helping our residents recover from the devastation caused by the recent tropical storm.