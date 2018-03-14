Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Residents of the Fagaima subdivision of Tafuna village that were impacted by Tropical Storm Gita are next on the list of those to register today, Wednesday, at the the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC), which is jointly operated by the American Samoa Government (ASG) and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

According to an announcement last night, residents for Fagaima numbers 0001-0199 can registere today at the DRC, which is open from 8a.m. to 4p.m. Only heads of household need to attend.

For future village dates and times to register for federal assistance at the DRC, a schedule will be provided by the Territory and FEMA.

A reminder: applicants should have the following information at hand:

• Social Security number.

• Address of the damaged primary residence.

• Description of the damage.

• Information about insurance coverage if applicable.

• A current contact telephone number.

• An address where they can receive mail.

• Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds.

Individuals with access and functional needs who are heads of household and still need to register should call the Crisis Hotline at (684) 633-9017. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) Teams will come to your home to register you – you do not need to come to the DRC. Those in Ottoville already visited by DSA, with slips that have DSA written on them, do not have to come to the DRC, as they are already registered with FEMA.