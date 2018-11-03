Pre-Registration for FEMA assistance will continue from 7:30am-6:00pm, Monday, March 12, 2018 at the following villages and locations: Upper Faleniu & Mesepa will convene at CCCAS Hall; Lower Faleniu will convene at Makeke LDS; Pavaia’i will convene at Toluao’s Guest House and Letele’s Guest House; Matu’u & Faganeanea will meet at Savea’s Guest House. For more information, please call 699-0411.

Beginning on Monday, March 12, the Red Cross will move to a Service Center on the Western side and will continue to reach out to the households with major damage or destroyed homes to set up appointments throughout the week.

In addition to the disaster casework services, the American Red Cross started installing smoke alarms this paast Friday as a part of the Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm smoke alarm installation program. Working with the local fire authorities, the Red Cross is identifying the areas with the highest risk for home fires, installing smoke alarms and creating emergency escape plans with family members - you may only have two minutes or less to get out of a burning home and practicing your escape plans makes that easier to do.

Why is ASG conducting a pre-registration? To help our people to register in a much streamlined and efficient manner with FEMA, going by villages and most impacted starting with Tafuna over the weekend.

What to Bring: A valid photo identification card. Voters ID, Hospital Card, Driver’s License, Immigration Card, CI and Vital Statistics State ID.

The American Red Cross continues to provide assistance based on the initial American Samoa Government Damage Assessment List and scheduling appointment based casework sessions with families ARC has not yet met.

The American Samoa Government Assessment teams continue their assessments and record damages to your homes and these assessments are scheduled until completion. The following lists the teams and villages:

TEAM 1: Tafuna: Kokoland, Fagaima, Ottoville, Petesa

TEAM 2: Upper Iliili, Lower Iliili, Vaitogi, Fogagogo

TEAM 3: Pavaiai, Faleniu, Malaeimi, Mesepa

TEAM 4: Aasu, Aoloau, Tafeta, Mapusaga Fou

TEAM 5: Leone: Sogi, Puapua, Malaeloa, Taputimu, Vailoa, Futiga

TEAM 6: Amaluia, Afao, Asili, Nua&Seetaga, Amanave, Poloa, Fagalii, Fagamalo, Fagamutu

TEAM 7: Matuu, Nuuuli, Fagasa, Coconut Point (Nuuuli)

TEAM 8: Fatumafuti, Fagaalu, Utulei, Fagatogo, Pago Pago, Aua

TEAM 9: Laulii, Amaua, Auto, Utusia, Fagaitua, Pagai, Afono, Vatia, Masausi, Masefau, Sailele

TEAM 10: Utumea, Auasi, Amouli, Aoa, Alofau, Alao, Aunuu, & Onenoa.

The American Samoa Department of Homeland Security – TEMCO will advise of any further changes.