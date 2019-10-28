Ads by Google Ads by Google
Fun, games & costumes at Rep. Vesiai’s Halloween Harvest Carnival

Mon, 10/28/2019 - 12:28pm
The large crowd lining up for fun and games at the Halloween Harvest Carnival hosted by Maoputasi Rep. Vesiai Poyer Samuelu and family.
By 
Samoa News staff
reporters@samoanews.com

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Around 5:30p.m. this past Saturday, a large crowd of kids, accompanied by parents/guardians, lined up for the second Halloween Harvest Carnival for the children of Pago Pago, hosted by Maoputasi Rep. Vesiai  Poyer Samuelu and  family.

Maoputasi faipule, Vesiai Poyer Samuelu - in costume - waving to the crowd of children from Pago Pago, who attended the second Halloween Harvest Carnival hosted by Vesiai and his family at Pulu’s guesthouse last Friday. [photo: courtesy]

The event, hosted at Pulu’s guesthouse, started at 6:30p.m. and lasted almost three hours.The crowd enjoyed the free grab bags of candies and various games, along with music and decorations - all fit for the Halloween theme.

“The  children  enjoyed  themselves  tremendously and their  costumes were very impressive and  creative,” a family member told Samoa News yesterday. It was an honor for Vesiai to host the event and the lawmaker “believes that  creating fun activities for  these  youngsters  instill  good  family values and excellent family time together."

This youngster in her “O Le Tusi Paia” (The Bible) costume was one of the many kids at the second Halloween  Harvest Carnival  for the children of  Pago Pago, hosted by Pago Pago faipule Vesiai Poyer Samuelu and  family. [photo: courtesy]

The faipule thanked Pulu and his family for  their continuous support, as well  as  the  Pago  Pago community for another successful Harvest Carnival.

 

