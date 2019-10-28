Fun, games & costumes at Rep. Vesiai’s Halloween Harvest Carnival

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Around 5:30p.m. this past Saturday, a large crowd of kids, accompanied by parents/guardians, lined up for the second Halloween Harvest Carnival for the children of Pago Pago, hosted by Maoputasi Rep. Vesiai Poyer Samuelu and family.

Maoputasi faipule, Vesiai Poyer Samuelu - in costume - waving to the crowd of children from Pago Pago, who attended the second Halloween Harvest Carnival hosted by Vesiai and his family at Pulu’s guesthouse last Friday. [photo: courtesy]

The event, hosted at Pulu’s guesthouse, started at 6:30p.m. and lasted almost three hours.The crowd enjoyed the free grab bags of candies and various games, along with music and decorations - all fit for the Halloween theme.

“The children enjoyed themselves tremendously and their costumes were very impressive and creative,” a family member told Samoa News yesterday. It was an honor for Vesiai to host the event and the lawmaker “believes that creating fun activities for these youngsters instill good family values and excellent family time together."

This youngster in her “O Le Tusi Paia” (The Bible) costume was one of the many kids at the second Halloween Harvest Carnival for the children of Pago Pago, hosted by Pago Pago faipule Vesiai Poyer Samuelu and family. [photo: courtesy]

The faipule thanked Pulu and his family for their continuous support, as well as the Pago Pago community for another successful Harvest Carnival.