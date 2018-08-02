Called by village residents — our temporary “lake” — it’s seen in this photo yesterday morning — it’s the Malaeloa malae.

Residents say that during heavy rains, the malae becomes a lake, gathering water, which then overflows into nearby homes. And this was the case following heavy, non-stop rain, from Tuesday to early yesterday morning. Family members whose homes were close to the “lake” were awakened early in the morning from the flooding and spent the day cleaning up.

Bad weather yesterday morning also prompted closure of all public schools and several private schools.

Several areas of Tutuila were affected by the heavy rain, which — according to the National Weather Service in Tafuna — was due to an active monsoon trough over the islands and was to move north yesterday afternoon.

Before noon yesterday, the rain stopped and brought relief to many motorists, some of them having to deal with high pools of water on the road throughout Tutuila during the morning drive to work, especially around 5a.m. to 7a.m.

Territorial Emergency Management Coordinating Office (TEMCO) reported overflow of streams from Nuuuli to Fagaalu and a couple of landslides in the western district.

The usual bad flooding in Fagaima and nearby Ottoville has been reported to Samoa News by both residents and motorists, many of them facing the daunting task of very slow driving due to not only heavy rains but also unseen potholes on the road, as they are now covered by water.

Residents coming out of Kokoland onto the Fagaima road around 6a.m. yesterday said police were re-directing traffic to the road that runs through the Kanana Fou complex, to pass through onto another secondary road that exits to the round-a-bout next to McDonald’s in Tafuna, onto the Nu’uuli/Airport road.

Traffic began to pass through the Fagaima road sometime after 8a.m. as the rain stopped, and water began to subside.

The Weather Office, as of 2p.m yesterday, continued to monitor a tropical disturbance (TD07F), which was west of Fiji and well over 800 miles southwest of Tutuila. Another disturbance remains well southeast of Fiji moving south-southwest slowly.

These emerging disturbances will remain well southwest of the territory and will have no impact on local weather conditions through Thursday, according to the weather office’s afternoon weather statement.

Depending on the development and location of both disturbances — perhaps one or both can track closer to the Samoan Islands over the next 48 to 72 hours, it says and urged the community to heed future forecasts and advisories as well as to monitor local radio and television outlets for the latest update.

Samoa News will update this story online, if warranted with new developments regarding TD07F.