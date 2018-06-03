Applications are being accepted through March 15th for the 2018 US Pacific Territories Capacity-Building Scholarships, sponsored by the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council (WPRFMC). The scholarship pays for college expenses to complete a fishery science related undergraduate or graduate degree at universities in Guam and Hawaii.

Applicants must have completed or be in the process of completing their sophomore year in college and be a US citizen or national with strong ties to American Samoa, Guam or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

You can download an application at the Samoa News website or contact the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council at (808) 522-5341 or at info.wpcouncil@noaa.gov.

Pictured is 2015 scholarship recipient Faasalafa Kitiona (right) who is now employed at the America Samoa Department of Marine and Wildlife Resources under Director Henry Sesapasara (left).