Ba, FIJI — The severe effects of Cyclone Josie are a brutal reminder of the reality of climate change, says Fiji's prime minister.

Frank Bainimarama's comment comes after the category one cyclone brought heavy rains and flooding to Fiji's Western Division at the weekend.

Five deaths have been reported as well as significant damage to businesses and the local agriculture sector.

Mr Bainimarama said like many other countries, Fiji was at "an almost constant level of threat from extreme weather events".

He said he would work to help Fiji recover from its latest natural disaster.

Mr Bainmarama added he would also work globally as president of the UN climate change conference, COP23, to address the root causes of the changing climate.