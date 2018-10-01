The newest faipule for the House of Representatives, Fialupe Felila Fiaui Lutu (middle), pictured with secretary to the House Speaker, Aliti Taliva’a, and the Senate’s chief of personnel, Ata Gaoteote on Monday afternoon following the closing of the Fono joint session for the 3rd regular session of the 35th Legislature.

Rep. Lutu took the oath of office earlier in the day in the House chamber.

Lutu won the special election held Oct. 24, 2017 for House of Representatives District #5, Sua #1 — comprised of Fagaitua, Amaua, Auto, Avaio, Alega, Aumi and Laulii.

Lutu, who served as Chief Clerk of the House for more than a decade, fills the seat left vacant after Pulele’iite Li’a Tufele, Jr. stepped down to take on his new post as CEO of the American Samoa TeleCommunications Authority (ASTCA).

Lutu becomes the third female lawmaker in the Fono, and the second female faipule in the House, joining Rep. Vui Florence Saulo. The lone female in the senate is Sen. Fonoti Tafaifa Aufata.