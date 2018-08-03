Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has approved a consent decree, which resolves a complaint by the governments of the United States and American Samoa against US based StarKist Company and its StarKist Samoa cannery in Pago Pago.

The decree was approved and signed today by US District Court Judge, David Stewart Cercone. The plaintiffs’ complaint accused the cannery of violating federal and local environmental laws in territorial waters.

Under the decree, the defendants do not admit any liability to the United States or the territorial government arising out of the transactions or occurrences relating to violations of cited in the complaint.

The defendants are required under the decree to take several corrective action measures to ensure full compliance with federal and local environmental laws.

The defendants are to pay $6.5 million in a civil penalty, with $2.6 million to American Samoa and $3.9 million to the federal government. In addition, defendants will provide $88,000 in emergency equipment to local first responders for chemical releases.