Fed shutdown halts work on Fagatogo Pavilion — no HUD funds right now

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Speaking at last Friday’s Senate session, Sen. Satele Galu T. Satele Sr said there is no work being carried out at the Fagatogo Pavilion and suggested that the barricade be removed because the facility is located at the Malaeoletalu, where people pass through and witness it everyday.

“Putting up such a barricade when no work is done, shouldn’t be done in the first place,” he said, describing it ass an eyesore.

Samoa News understands that the project contractor is Pentagon Samoa, a local construction firm owned by Tauileave Toluono.

And this project - overseen by the Governor’s Office and the Department of Public Works - calls for the renovation and extension of the facility, as well as renovations to the bathrooms.

Responding to Samoa News inquiries regarding funding, Commerce Department director Keniseli Lafaele explained, “We were in the process of programming $300,000 for this project” when the US Housing and Urban Development (HUD) closed due to the partial shutdown of the federal government.

“We are hopeful the shutdown ends soon so we can get this project going,” Lafaele said, adding that the “Pavilion project is part of the rehabilitation and revitalization of Fagatogo and the general downtown area” that includes the construction of the new Fono building, rehabilitation of the Central Police Station, the new Fire Station, and new Museum building.

Additionally, “We are seeking funds to build a Visitors Center at the current location of the Fire Station, and renovate/rehabilitate the Lumana'i Building."

According to the DOC director, a local businessman is in the process of renovating the old Misaalefua two story building in Malaloa, and efforts are being made to rebuild the Rainmaker Hotel.

“The Administration is hopeful the rehabilitation and revitalization of the downtown area will be complete in the next few years,” he said.