Faga'itua Vikings hold special family service for student missing at sea

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The student body of Faga'itua High School held a special family service yesterday afternoon in the school gymnasium for 16-year-old Melaiga Kome, who is presumed dead after search and rescue efforts in the waters - and surrounding areas - of Tula village turned up empty.

Yesterday's two-hour service was organized by Faga'itua High School principal Suaese P. Ta’ase and the faculty, to comfort the students as well as Kome's parents, who were invited and in attendance.

The nearly four-day search for the high school junior — who has been described as quiet and lovable — was called off at 10a.m this past Monday.

Volunteer divers were sought, while relatives and friends of the family, as well as community members, scoured the beaches, looking for any sign of the missing teenager.

It was last Thursday evening that Melaiga was reported missing. Samoa News understands that the teen swam out to sea to save his two brothers, who had been caught in strong currents. Melaiga's brothers were rescued, but he was never to be seen again.

Several students at Faga'itua HS have posted on social media, messages of condolences to the parents and relatives of their missing schoolmate.

"You've been swimming for a long time, now it's time to come home," one message reads. "Your mom has been standing in the hot sun waiting for you," said another.

The search for Melaiga was a collaborative effort between the Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security, EMS, Marine and Wildlife Resources, the US Coast Guard, east side residents, and volunteer divers.

As of press time, there was no confirmation on final funeral service arrangements.