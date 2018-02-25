This is a special bulletin from the American Samoa Department of Homeland Security – TEMCO issued at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Ali’imautofi Emergency Meeting. The Office of Samoan Affairs will hold an Emergency meeting on February 26, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the conference room. This is a MANDATORY Meeting for Aliimautofi and everyone must attend this very important meeting. For further information please call 633-5202. Thank you, Signed by, Mauga T. Asuega, Secretary of Samoan Affairs.

Very Important: The public is advised to please contact your pulenuu, village mayor of Office of Samoan Affairs (OSA) at 633-5201 or call EOC at 699-3800 if your homes have suffered damages from Tropical Storm Gita and an assessment has not been completed.

Under the current Emergency Declaration for American Samoa, FEMA and American Samoa Government are providing tents as temporary sheltering. We are providing temporary shelter to disaster survivors with homes that have been destroyed. The families that will have tents set up on their property will be contacted by Office of Samoan Affairs (OSA) when contractors are ready to install them.

The American Red Cross will visit with families receiving tents to provide welcome kits that will help make the tents livable. Family homes must have been assessed as Destroyed, or having Major or Minor Damage to receive this assistance from the Red Cross. These families must report to the following villages at these Points of Distribution (POD).

The American Red Cross (ARC) distributed disaster relief supplies and other support as follows:

MONDAY, February 26, 2018

POD: Pago Pago, at Department of Youth & Women Affairs (DYWA) (also serving Fatu/Futi, Fagaalu, Gatavai, Utulei, Fagatogo, Happy Valley, Fagasa, Aua, and Laulii)

POD: Amouli, at Guest House Fuata (also serving Amaua, Sailele, Aoa, Alao, Tula, Aunuu)

The American Red Cross has been providing meals for those in temporary shelters. Families in shelters are encouraged to return home when able, especially after assistance has been received from the American Red Cross or ASG.

The American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) thanks the public for your patience as crews continue to restore power to areas still without electricity due to safety reasons causing delays. As a reminder to all ASPA customers without power, please contact 699-1234, 770-1600,770-1601 to register your name on the list for the service order. ASPA encourages the public to visit the ASPA Facebook page for more information about their operations. More importantly, ***ASPA cautions the public to treat all telephone and power lines as live at all times.***

The public is reminded to remain in your homes if the houses are livable to allow room/space for individuals whose homes have suffered major damages and are unsafe to be occupied. More importantly, staying at the shelter while your house is in a livable condition will not increase your eligibility for further assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program to file claims for federal assistance is NOT available at this time. Please be patient as EOC Damage Assessment teams jointly with FEMA to complete the preliminary damage assessments report.

FEMA advises the public to please “DO NOT WAIT for FEMA. Take pictures and make repairs. Do not wait for assistance if you can take action yourself.”

FEMA is also not hiring right now. Updated information will be provided through the radio and newspapers if employment is needed.

FEMA does not provide the same services like that of the American Samoa Red Cross. Please call 699-6011 for more information on types of assistance ASRC can help your family with.

The Department of Human and Social Services (DHSS) advises the public to contact 24/7 Mental Health Crisis Hotline at 633-9017 if any assistance is needed.

The Department of Health (DOH) reminds the public all health clinics in Tafuna, Leone and Amouli and two in Manu’a remain open.

The ASEPA informs the public that water vending machines have been tested and these three vending machines are not safe for human consumption; 1. Chin Mart (Alofau) 2. Happy Mart (L)* (Nuuuli) 3. Add 1 Store* (Iliili). The public is also reminded that open burning of tires and other hazardous materials is prohibited.

The American Samoa Department of Homeland Security – TEMCO will advise of any further changes of any weather report incidents and will issue further bulletins as necessary. Report any flooding or landslides to the EOC at 699-3800, or the Police at 633-1111.

O se faaaliga taua lenei mai le Matagaluega o le Puipuiga Faalotoifale-TEMCO, auina atu i le 6:00 p.m., Aso Toanai, Fepuari 24, 2018.

O le’a faia se fonotaga faapitoa a le Ofisa o Mataupu Tau Samoa ia Fepuari 26, 2018 I le 10:00 i le taeao. E taalo atu ai ma le faaaloalo tele i Afioga i Aliimautofi uma ina ia auai mai i le nei fonotaga taua. Mo nisi faamatalaga faamolemole vala’au I le 633-5202. Faafetai, Mauga T. Asuega, Failautusi o Mataupu Tau Samoa.

Aliimautofi i Manu’a – Mo Afioga i Aliimautofi uma i Manu’a, O lea ua faasolo atu asiasiga i Manu’a mo maota ma laoa sa faaleagaina e le Afa o Gita. Ua i ai le faamoemoe e taunu’u atu le vaega asiasi i Manu’a i le taeao i le 6:00 a.m. Fepuari 25, 2018. E fautuaina ai outou Aliimautofi uma i Manu’a ia tautuana ma outou ia galulue faatasi ma le vaega asiasi le na ua Malaga atu. Mo nisi faamatalaga faamolemole valaau mai i le tatou ofisa i le 633-5202. Faafetai, Mauga T Asuega, Failautusi o Mataupu Tau Samoa.

Faaaliga Taua: E fautuaina le mamalu o le atunu’u oe sa faaleagaina o latou maota I le Afa o Gita ae LE i o’o atu i ai le siakiina ina ia vala’au mai I le 699-3800 pe faafesootai fo’i lou pulenuu.

E tusa ai ma le faasalalauga faalavelave tutupu faafuase’i a le Peresitene o Amerika, ona o le afa o Gita lea sa afatia ai Amerika Samoa, o lea ua o’o mai ai le vaega a le FEMA mo se fesoasoani i faleie. O le a maua atu se fesoasoani mo i latou uma ua faalegaina o latou maota.

O le a logoina atu e le Pulenuu i latou uma ua faaleagaina o latou maota e tusa o le tufatufaina atu o nei faleie. O le a tufatufaina atu e le Koluse Mumu ia fesoasoani aua aiga ua mafatia i le afa o Gita.

O le a o’o atu le Koluse Mumu i alalafaga o Afono, Vatia, Nuuuli ma Fagaima e tufatufa atu fesoasoani i aiga sa faaleagina ni vaega o le latou maota atoa ai ma i latou uma o lo’o fia maua se fesoasoani. Mo i latou uma ua faaleagina o latou maota ma le nofoia, o le a logoina atu fo’i e Pulenuu le aso e taunuu atu ai le fesoasoani mo i latou nei.

Aiga ua faaleagaina o latou maota ia lava atu I nofoaga nei e tufatufaina atu ai fesoasoani:

Aso Gafua, Fepuari 26, 2018

POD: Pago Pago, at Department of Youth & Women Affairs (DYWA) (also serving Fatu/Futi, Fagaalu, Gatavai, Utulei, Fagatogo, Happy Valley, Fagasa, Aua, and Laulii)

POD: Amouli, at Guest House Fuata (also serving Amaua, Sailele, Aoa, Alao, Tula, Aunuu)

E fautuaina le mamalu o le atunuu, a saogalemu o tou laoa ma maota, ia faaaoga pea e nonofo ai ina ia avanoa ai maota lavea’I mo I latou ua faaleagaina uma o latou maota ma laoa. E le avea lou alala ai I maota lavea’I ma auala e tele ai fesoasoani e te maua. Aua e agava’a fo’i I latou uma o e, e le o nonofo I maota lavea’I mo fesoasoani ona o latou laoa ma maota ua faaleagaina I le afa o Gita.

O loo fautuaina pea le mamalu o le atunu’u ia valaau mai le pule’aga a le Eletise ma le Vai pe’a fai o le’i oo atu le eletise I lou maota ina ia mafia ai ona resitala lou suafa. E fautuaina e le ASPA e asia le latou Facebook mo auiliiliga o tautua o loo faapea ona faataunuuina I aso taitasi. E fautuaina fo’i ia taga’I toto’a I uaea telefoni ma eletise e ‘alo ese ai ina ne’I afaina se soifua. Valaau mai I le 699-1234, 770-1600 ma le 770-1601 mo ni fesili.

O le a toe tatalaina le potu talavai i totonu o le Falema’i faale-itumalo i Tafuna I le aso Lua, Fepuari 20, 2018. O fualaau uma e talaina, o le’a faapea ona faia pea lea I le falema’I I Fagaalu. O potu talavai o le’a faapea on tatalaina e pei ona masani ai. E faamanatu atu fo’I le tapunia o le tatou CT scan mo le taimi nei.

O le fautuaga mai le FEMA e le o tatalaina le ofisa e faila ai mea totino ua faaleagaina i tou maota. Ia lava mai pea le onosa’i a’o faaauau le auiliiliga o faamaumauga I se repoti o galulue faatasi ai le FEMA ma le malo o Amerika Samoa.

E faamanatu atu fo’I e le FEMA ia “’Aua ne’i faatali mo le FEMA. A ia tapu’e ata o mea sa faaleagaina I le afa ma amata loa ona faia galuega e toe faaleleia ai tou maota.”

I le taimi nei, e le’o sailia e le FEMA ni tagata faigaluega. A iai se suiga, o le’a faasalalauina atu i leitio ma nusipepa.

Faamolemole faafesoota’i sa’o le Koluse Mumu a Amerika Samoa mo se fesoasoani I le taimi nei. E le tutusa vaega fesoasoani a le FEMA ma le Koluse Mumu. Valaau I le 699-6011 mo nisi faamatalaga.

Ua fautuaina e le DHSS ia valaau mai le 633-9017 pe’a fia maua se fesoasoani i mafatiaga tau I le mafaufau. E faamanatu atu fo’i e le Matagaluega o Soifua Maloloina o lo’o tatalaina pea tatou falema’I faale itumalo i Tafuna, Leone, Amouli ma le lua i Manu’a. O le falema’I faale itumalo I Tafuna o loo tatala pea mo le 24 itula.

Ua lapata’ia mai e le Ofisa o Siosiomaga, o masini vai nei e le tatau ona taumamafa ai le mamalu o le atunuu. 1. Chin Mart (Alofau) 2. Happy Mart (L)* (Nuuuli) 3. Add 1 Store* (Iliili). E fautuaina le mamalu o le atunuu ia faaeteete I le susunuina o otaota I autafa o maota ma laoa.