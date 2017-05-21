Enjoying time with Close-Up kids

Washington, D.C.— Congresswoman Aumua Amata was delighted to be visited by the students involved in the Department of Interior Close-Up program. The students arrived over a week ago for a two-week visit to Washington, where they have visited various different attractions.

“I was incredibly happy to be visited by the students this week. It is not often that I am able to meet constituents in Washington. These 17 students and their teachers, who are part of the Close-Up program, have travelled 10,000 miles to be here and I am grateful to have been able to spend time with them,” stated Amata.

The Close-Up program is a federally funded project that allows students from across the nation to visit their legislators in Washington, D.C. and whose mission is to “inform, inspire, and empower young people to exercise the rights and accept the responsibilities of citizens in a democracy.”

Included in the group were: Chaperones: Edney Apulu and Roxanne Salave’a; and Students: Angelo Mayer, Cher Nomura, Grace Sione, Hannah Lei E Utu, Isa-Lei Falaniko, Karlinna Sanchez, Leilanimarie Teofilo, Max Aperaamo, Meroma Leifi, Milton Toleafoa, Samantha Scanlan, Sauiluma Afusia, Sebastian Briski, Sekone Mafua, Selaina Tuato’o, Tereise Te’I, and Valovalo Vincent Pu’u Jr.

“I hope that the students were able to enjoy their time in Washington, and I wish them the best of luck as they finish up school,” concluded Amata.