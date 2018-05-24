Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tuesday's activities at the Territorial Administration on Aging (TAOA) compound are part of the agenda for this month, which has been proclaimed by Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga as Senior Citizens Month, under the theme: “Engage at Every Age”.

In his proclamation, the governor said American Samoa could enrich the lives of individuals of every age by:

• Providing opportunities to share the knowledge of the Samoan culture and past cultural practices with individuals of all ages;

• Promoting home and community-based services that support independent living;

• Involving older adults in community planning, events, and other activities; and

• Providing opportunities for older adults to work, volunteer, learn, lead, and mentor individuals of all ages.

Several senior citizens have been offering their time to talk to students about cultural issues as well as sharing their stories of years past.

Territorial Administration on Aging (TAOA) director Evelyn Lili’o-Satele (far right), along with the agency’s staff and senior citizens posed for a Samoa News photo yesterday at their main compound in Pago Pago, where the seniors participated in various Samoan games, such as tug-of-war, basket weaving, Samoan plate (or mailo) weaving using coconut leaves, and coconut husking. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]

This week’s planned activities leads to Friday’s celebration of Senior Citizens Day, starting at 7:30a.m with the seniors parade in front of the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium heading towards the Suigaula o le Atuvasa Beach Park in Utulei where the official ceremony takes place.

Perhaps one of the most exciting activities included in this year’s annual Senior Citizens Month is swimming exercises at the Pala Lagoon Swim Center.

Next week, there are two days set aside for the swimming exercise, according to the TAOA schedule.

Territorial Administration on Aging staff and senior citizens who are employed under the TAOA Senior Citizens Employment Program yesterday at the TAOA compound in Pago Pago, where seniors participated in Samoan games and activities. [photo: Leua Aiono Frost]