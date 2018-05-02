EMS Tafuna has new home

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — This photo on the Port Administration website shows the Airport Rescue Fire Fighter (ARFF) station at the American Samoa airport, which is the new home, starting today, May 2nd, for the EMS Tafuna unit, previously stationed at the Tafuna police substation but told last month by Police Commissioner Le’i Sonny Thompson to vacate the premises.

Port Administration director Taimalelagi Dr. Claire Poumele said yesterday that LBJ Medical Center chief executive officer Faumuina J. Faumuina and Port Administration have established a Memorandum of Understanding that allows the EMS operations to be housed at the ARFF.

“We believe this collaborative decision will strengthen the emergency response activities within the airport and the most highly populated districts in our territory,” Taimalelagi said.

“We recognize the need to maintain the vital services of EMS within close proximity” to the airport, schools, businesses, American Samoa TeleCommunications Authority, American Samoa Power Authority, Veterans Memorial Stadium, American Samoa Community College, Hope House, and many religious places of worship.

“The Pago Pago International Airport- ARFF and management extend a warm welcome to our longtime partner, EMS management and medical crew,” she said.

(See Samoa News Apr. 18 edition for background details.)