Eighteen Dolphins graduate

The last high school graduation for this year took place last Saturday inside the South Pacific Academy gymnasium, where 18 Dolphins were presented their high school diplomas.

It was the private school's 17th commencement ceremony.

The program started with an invocation offered by Rev. Eleasaro Fa'ata'a and hymns were sung by the graduating class.

As the graduates stood before the crowd of parents, family members, and friends, there was a noticeable mixture of ethnic backgrounds that were represented. It was perhaps the most diverse group of graduates from a single school this year.

It was a beautiful garden variety that portrayed the diversity of the territory.

The graduating class included 18 seniors, all prepared to take the next step in life, all with the same goal in mind - to "be fearless on the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire" - which was their graduation theme.

This year, the Home of the Dolphins awarded the top two honors to two females: Ji Hyun Oh and Juliana Sharanya Rajamohan.

Valedictorian Ji Hyun Oh comes from a Korean family and is the daughter of Jin Sook Lee and Shi Yeong Oh of Tafuna. The 16-year-old, with a GPA of 3.95, graduated with an SAT score of 1450 and an ACT score of 29.

Although she had the grades to go to any college of her choice, Ji Hyun has her heart set on soaring high in the sky. She wants to enroll in the US Air Force Academy and is leaning towards being a pilot.

Because of her age, Ji Hyun could not apply for admissions to the program until next year, when she turns 17. So to kill time and wait until she is of age, she will be attending the American Samoa Community College (ASCC) majoring in biology.

Ji Hyun told Samoa News that she skipped a grade and she will wait until she is 'old enough' to apply for the US Air Force Academy.

Prior to graduation, Ji Hyun served as president of SPA's student government and was the co-captain of the Dolphins girls' varsity soccer team. She was accepted to Purdue University and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Her hobbies include playing piano, soccer, and golf.

In her special remarks, Ji Hyun likened their past four years of high school to a "Book of four chapters."

She touched briefly on the memories she and her classmates made during each year of high school and told them, "The next chapter in the book is up to you."

Members of the crowd - even Ji Hyun - became emotional when she relayed a special message to her parents in their native tongue.

When asked for some last words for her fellow graduates, Ji Hyun said, "I will make a mark. I love you SPA's Class of 2017!"

The second highest honor for SPA's Class of 2017 was awarded to Salutatorian Juliana Sharanya Rajamohan, an 18-year-old who lives in Fogagogo with her parents Mohan and Niroshi.

Originally from Sri Lanka, Juliana told Samoa News that she plans to major in pre-med at Montana State University.

With a GPA of 3.9, an SAT score of 1110 and an ACT score of 19, Juliana said she wants to be a pediatrician and she urges her fellow graduates to "Never give up, because it takes you to different places."

Juliana served as vice president of the SPA student government and president of the HOSA Dolphin chapter.

She has been accepted to Northern Arizona University, Montana State University ($16,000 academic scholarship), Chaminade University ($56,000 Institutional Scholarship), the University of Portland ($48,000 Regent's Scholarship), the University of Santa Cruz ($20,000 Undergraduate Dean's Award), and the University of California, Riverside.

Juliana also received awards in outstanding academic achievement in psychology, world cultures, and Korean studies at SPA.

Both Ji Hyun and Juliana also received the President's Award for Educational Excellence.

SPA CLASS OF 2017 URGED TO "KEEP THE FIRE BURNING"

In a brief ceremony this past Saturday at the South Pacific Academy gymnasium, parents, friends, and family members gathered to honor the 18 seniors who received their high school diplomas and will be embarking on different life journeys.

Guest speaker was TAOA director Evelyn Lili'o-Satele, a longtime educator and former principal at South Pacific Academy.

Lili'o-Satele told the graduates not to be afraid to make mistakes. "Failure is not the end. It is the beginning of new answers," she said. "Challenge mistakes and don't fear them."

"Fear contributes to self doubt," which Lili'o-Satele described as "consuming and cruel" and "is the most destructive to the soul."

She referred to the theme: "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire" and told the graduates, "the soul is the essence of who we are, and it encompasses all that you are. Nurture it, guard it, and protect it."

She added, "Don't cast shadows on others and don't let others cast shadows on you."

Lili'o-Satele cautioned the graduates, "Don't let your fire burn too hot because you too might get burned."

She told them to find friends "with a purpose, people with souls that are on fire, a glow, a spark, to help you burn brighter."

She concluded, "Soar like eagles. Don't hang out with the vultures. Stay away from negativity and trouble."

The graduates were confirmed by school principal Alexander Baker and accepted by Salamasina Satele, chairperson of the South Pacific Academy Board of Directors.

In addition to their diplomas, all the graduates were presented an individually addressed copy of the book entitled, "The Becoming Years" written by George Wray, one of the founding members of South Pacific Academy, and a Congressional Award from Congresswoman Aumua Amata.

SPECIAL AWARDS AND SCHOLARSHIPS

Donna Gurr, representative of the American Samoa Government's Scholarship and Financial Aid Board, announced the names of this year's ASG scholarship recipients. They are: Ji Hyun Oh, Dongni Liang, Paul Bellosillo, Jonathan Fernandez, Kevin Liang, and Clarence Herdrich.

The Perseverance Award, sponsored by the PTO, went to Soo Ahn Kweon for attending SPA since preschool.

The President's Award for Educational Excellence, to recognize success in the classroom (GPA of 3.5 or higher, SAT score of 1090 or higher or an ACT score of 19 or higher) was presented to: Clarence Herdrich, Dongni Liang, Jean-Paul Eseo, Jeremy Combalicer, Ji Hyun Oh, Jonathan Fernandez, Juliana Rajamohan, Kevin Liang, Paul Patrick Bellosillo, and Seol Hee Lee.

The President's Award for Educational Achievement, to recognize students that show outstanding educational growth, improvement, commitment, or intellectual development in their academic subjects, went to: BJ Buenaventura, Isaac Misa, Jeff Weng, Mereti Tovola, Rapiel Fa'ata'a, Rodney Failauga, Sanele Samuelu, and Soo Ahn Kweon.

The Ituau Achievement Award, sponsored by Representative Manumaua Wilson, was presented to Seol Hee Lee.

Representative Samuel Meleisea sponsored the Most Improved Award he said was for the "fearless," and awarded it to the graduate whose "fire has kept burning." It was presented to Elijah Misa

ACCEPTANCE AWARDS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

Paul Patrick Bellosillo: Served as senior class president, accepted to Shiley School of Engineering at the University of Portland ($96,000 President's Scholarship) where he plans to major in computer programming. He graduated with an SAT score of 1350 and an ACT score of 24.

Buenvenido Jerico Sacdalan Buenaventure: Accepted to the University of Portland, Maryville University, Hawaii Pacific University, Nova Southeastern University, Creighton University ($52,000 Creighton University Award), and George Mason University (Mason Out of State Scholarship of $44,000) where he plans to major in psychology. He scored 1080 on the SAT and 19 on the ACT.

Jeremy Rainielle Austria Combalicer: Served as historian for the National Honor Society, the SPA HOSA chapter, and HOSA State Chapter of American Samoa. He has been accepted to Chaminade University ($48,000 Regents Scholarship), the University of East Philippines (where he plans to major in dentistry), the University of Portland ($76,000 Are-thur Sholts Scholarship) Northern Arizona University, and Dixie State University.

Jean-Paula Reyes Eso: Served as class representative to the student body government, and scored 1160 on the SAT and 21 on the ACT. She was accepted to Utica COllege, the Rochester Institute of Technology, Hawaii Pacific University ($28,000 Pono Scholarship), Saint Martin's University, Corcordia University-Irvine, Concordia University of Portland ($48,000 Scholar Merit Scholarship), but plans to attend ASCC majoring in nursing.

Rapiel Shelbie Pitovaomanaia Fa'ata'a: Served as class representative to the student body government, captain of the SPA girls' varsity basketball team for four years, captain of the girls' varsity soccer team during her senior year, and represented American Samoa at the JPS games in Hawaii. She has been accepted to North Park University ($40,000 Provost Scholarship), North Seattle College, Lesley University, Green River College, Dixie State University, and Salt Lake Community College where she will be majoring in nursing.

Rodney Rylan Jared Failauga: Plans to join the United States Army and graduated with a Most Improved Award in Language Arts.

Jonathan Joseph Cang Fernandez: Served as president of the National Honor Society, with an SAT score of 1280 and ACT score of 24. He has been accepted to the Pamplin School of Business at the University of Portland (President Scholarship of $92,000) where he plans to major in accounting.

Clarence Fa'aumu Herdrich: Served as president of the SPA Chess Club and the JSA Dolphin chapter. He is the recipient of this year's Rotary 4-Way Test Award and was accepted to the Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University. He won two gold medals and one silver medal at the American Samoa Athletics Championships and will be representing American Samoa at the Oceania Athletics championships in Suva, Fiji at the end of this month. He has been accepted to the University of Hawaii - Manoa, Franklin University in Switzerland, and the School of the Art Institute in Chicago ($75,600 Distinguished Scholar Scholarship), where he plans to major in fine arts with an emphasis in writing. He scored 1290 on the SAT and 24 on the ACT.

Soo Ahn Kweon: Served as treasurer of the student body government and captain of the boys' varsity basketball team during his senior year. He has been accepted to Chaminade University with a $22,000 Leadership Scholarship. He will be furthering his education in Korea.

Seol Hee Lee: Served as historian of the student body government and secretary of the HOSA Dolphin chapter. She placed 1st overall at the Island Wide Mathematics competition during her 9th, 10th, and 12th grade years. She scored 1500 on the SAT and 30 on the ACT, and will be pursuing a degree in computer science in Korea.

Dogni Liang: Captain of the girls' varsity basketball and girls' varsity soccer teams during her senior year, and treasurer of the National Honor Society. She has been accepted to the University of Portland ($52,000 Are-thur Sholts Scholarship and UP grant of $24,000), Chaminade University ($48,000 Regent's Scholarship), and the University of Denver (Crimson and Gold Scholarship $52,000 and Residence Hall Grant of $12,000). She scored 21 on the ACT, 1120 on the SAT, and will be joining the US Army with plans to pursue a career as a surgical PA or nursing.

Kevin B. Liang: Served as vice president of the senior class and captain of the boys' varsity basketball team his senior year. He has been accepted to Chaminade University ($52,000 Regent's Scholarship) and the Shiley School of Engineering at the University of Portland ($88,000 President's Scholarship), where he plans to major in electrical engineering. He scored 1230 on the SAT and 23 on the ACT.

Isaac Elijah Misa: Graduated with awards in Most Improved in calculus, world cultures, and Korean studies. He plans to attend ASCC and pursue education in Law.

Sanele D. Samuelu: Graduated with an award for Most Improved in World Cultures and has sworn in to the US Army. He will be departing for basic training at the end of this month.

Mereti Tabuavula Tovola: Served as class secretary and JSA historian. She has been accepted to Washington Adventist University ($16,000 Gateway Scholarship), and the Otago University School of Medicine where she plans to major in nursing.

Jeff WuChang Weng: Scored 1130 on the SAT and 19 on the ACT. He has been accepted to Lawrence Technology University ($18,000 Tech Trustee Grant Scholarship), Montana State University ($20,000 International Programs Scholarship), University of Hawaii - Manoa, the University of Portland, and the University of Illinois where he plans to major in electrical engineering.

Congratulations South Pacific Academy's Class of 2017