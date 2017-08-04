Easter Concert, A Message of Hope

With the reduction of working hours for the government, Poe Mageo, music director for the Samoan Gospel Homecoming Singers Ministry, has found a way to reach out to the community. “These are very trying times. And instead of abandoning hope, we need to put our trust in God. He is still in control. No problem is too big or too small for Him to solve. When all else failed—God is our only hope,” Mageo said.

The 2nd Annual Easter Concert by the homecoming singers is this coming Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert will be at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium, in Utulei. Admission is free.

Governor Lolo and First Lady Cynthia Moliga and Lt. Governor Lemanu Peleti Mauga are among the special invitees. Many bay area churches are planning to attend as part of their Palm Sunday celebration.

The homecoming singers are inviting the community to come out and join them. As in past concerts, the audience is invited to sing along selected hymns about the passion of Christ, the message of the cross, and the celebration of the resurrection, the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

Legendary Samoan gospel artists such as Mose Katina, The Paaga Family, The Harvest Time Singers, the Strings of Psalms, The Ponausuia Family, Toe To’oto’o, and Souvenir Bohanak, to name a few, will belt out ‘Easter gems’ such as “Because He Lives (Gaither),” “I Believe in a Hill Called Mt. Calvary (Gaither),” “I le Satauro (Trad),” and “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power (Crouch).”

Pastor Viliamu Paaga will lead the praise and worship. Ana Hargett will recite an inspirational reading, and Pastor Patolo Mageo will offer the altar call and prayer.

Students from ASCC’s Christian Club will also perform. Faculty member Elisapeta Faalafi-Jones, who is the spiritual advisor for the students, said, “I am so happy that Faalafi and her students could join us this year. The club’s vision is to make sure that college students are reminded of Christian moral values and the importance of community service and charity.”

Before the finale, the choir will perform ‘”Because He Lives,” with the resounding chorus— “Because He lives, I can face tomorrow, because He lives all fear is gone, because I know He holds the future, and life is worth a-living just because he lives.”

Mageo said, ‘that is our message — that no matter what life brings — we don’t have to fret because He lives!”