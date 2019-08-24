DOE names American Samoa’s Principal of the Year

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Tafuna High School principal Tutuila Togilau (second from right) has been named the local Department of Education’s Principal of the Year for School Year (SY) 2019-2020, according to an official announcement yesterday afternoon from Education Department director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga (far right).

Also pictured are ASDOE deputy directors, Philo Jennings (far left) and Faaui Vaitautolu (second from left).

According to the DOE director, the selection process was conducted by the ASDOE Elementary Division, headed by Puna Tanielu; and the Secondary Division, headed by Dr. Samasoni Asaeli under Instructional Services, headed by Deputy Director Vaitautolu.

“Congratulations Principal Tutuila Togilau,” said Matagi-Tofiga.

Mrs. Togilau “dedicates this honor to the staff, students and parents of Tafuna High School,” said Dr. Matagi-Tofiga. She also acknowledges and dedicates this accomplishment to her mother Lusi Nauer, her husband Grayson Togilau, and her children, who stood by her side every step of the way.

When asked for a reaction to being named Principal of the Year, Mrs. Togilau responded to Samoa News yesterday afternoon saying, “Praise the Lord for His blessings for He has strengthened and helped me throughout this journey.”

“I am truly pleased, humbled, and honored to be recognized as such,” she said, and thanked Dr. Matagi-Tofiga and the Department of Education, Dr. Asaeli and the Secondary Office, all the divisions in DOE, Tafuna HS staff “and all my Warrior Nation students, mentors, THS parents, and PTA for all the support and having faith in me as a leader.”

She concluded, “I love working with the students and they motivate me more to do what I do now. I commend my team of teachers, counselors, and vice principals for all their hard work. I share this recognition with my staff at THS. Last but not least, I would like to dedicate this honor to my family, my mom, and my late father. God is good.”

For the previous school year, 2018-2019, it was Manulele Tausala Elementary School principal, Martha Sagapolutele, who was recognized as Principal of the Year.