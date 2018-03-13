Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Students from the Department of Education's Special Education Division, attended a church service at the CCCAS Matu’u and Faganeanea last Sunday to kick off ASDOE-SpEd’s Developmental Disability Awareness Month 2018.

Rev. Fouvale Asiata led the service and added to the theme by saying that “Together with God, we have no limits.”

Those in attendance included Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga, First Lady Cynthia Malala Moliga, Education director Dr. Ruth Matagi-Tofiga, ASDOE SpEd staff and faculty, cabinet members, lawmakers and special students.

Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga proclaimed the month of March 2018 as Developmental Disability Awareness Month.

According to ASDOE, Deputy Director Fa’auifono Vaitautolu, SPED Assistant Director and SPED Program Directors, organized the church service and throughout the month of March, public schools will host various disability awareness activities.