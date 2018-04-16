Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pre Flag Day activities are underway with the boxing tourney this past Saturday (see story in sports) and the traditional church service on Sunday: (L-R) Speaker Savali Ale, Lt. Governor Lemanu Mauga, Governor Lolo Moliga, former Governor Togiola Tulafono, DOI Asst. Secretary for Insular Areas, Director of Office of Insular Areas--DOI Nikolao Pula, and Congresswoman Aumua Amata. — at Governor H. Rex Lee Auditorium, Utulei.

Other events incuded the BizFair, Arts Council Flag Day Cultural Program, Drug Free Walk, and lots of family activities.

The fautasi race originally scheduled for Saturday, but rained out is now scheduled for 10 a.m. today (Monday, April 16, however heavy rains are still drenching the territory, so stand by for updates.

Tuesday, April 17, officially Flag Day 2018, starts early at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 6 a.m. Events will go on all day beginning with the flag raising, followed by the parade in review, speeches, siva & pese and ending with the awards ceremony.

New photos daily in our American Samoa Flag Day 2018 slideshow.

