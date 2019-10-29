Cyclone “watch”means be prepared, a “warning” means take action

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — National Weather Service Office meteorologists Salu Hans Malala and Dora Meredith were at the KSBS-FM studio yesterday, for a “preparedness week media blast outreach” that urges the community to prepare for the upcoming tropical cyclone — or hurricane — season which runs from Nov. 1, 2019 to Apr. 30, 2020.

During a Samoa News/KSBS joint interview, Salu gave an “outlook” of the upcoming season. “We’re looking at probably two to three ‘named’ tropical cyclone systems, that will come within our area, which is 300 nautical miles” within the American Samoa basin; and this is “above normal for us.” He clarified that it’s “not directly over us, but within 300 nautical miles of our area.”

Salu said, “looking at the past, the main thing that we’re looking at is sea surface temperature. We have this warm pool of water that always sits next to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands.”

“But when El Nino happens... that warm pool of water” moves towards South America, he said, adding that for the upcoming season, “we’re looking at this warm pool of water just north of us.”

“So with that shift of the warm pool, it will bring above normal tropical cyclones” within the America Samoa area,” he continued.

A news release last week from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Tafuna provides information on the upcoming season by the International Research Institute and the NWS Climate Prediction Center. Included was information about the 2-3 tropical cyclones near the American Samoa basin. But the outlook doesn’t predict whether, or how many, of these systems will directly affect American Samoa.

“Given conditions favoring above normal tropical cyclone activity, we urge residents and mariners to be fully prepared for this tropical cyclone season,” it says.

The NWS Office in Tafuna is partnering with the local Department of Homeland Security/TEMCO division for the hurricane preparedness outreach. During the Samoa News/KSBS interview, Meredith said TEMCO’s message to the community is to be prepared in advance.

In past years, the Weather Office had asked residents to document and report to their office, problems and other serious situations they encounter throughout the hurricane season, so there is data and information on record. When asked if they still need that assistance from the public, Meredith responded, “It is very important to our office” to receive such information. “Your calls, your reports, are so important to our office…it will help us for future hurricanes so we know what areas are flooded mostly or where the winds are blowing the strongest,” she said.

Both Meredith and Salu emphasized the importance of being prepared and heeding watches and warnings issued by the Weather Office, not only during cyclone season but throughout the year. “When you hear that we have a watch, it means to be prepared. If you hear a warning, it means to take action. It’s very important for all of us to be safe,” said Meredith.

Salu said this is the same advice during rainy days and nights. The Weather Office yesterday issuing a flash flood watch, followed by a warning.

The local Weather Office has a Facebook page that is kept updated daily. Log on for the most up to date information on the weather.