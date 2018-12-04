CUL continues their holiday donations

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Peter Foskitt, General Manger for CostULess presented a $1,000 donation to Shriners Club of American Samoa President Sean Gregg and Shriners Club Member Roy J.D. Hall, Jr. The donation will be added to the Shriners Hospital for Children’s Travel Fund.

Shriners Hospital Doctors travel to American Samoa and Samoa twice a year to assess children that require special surgical treatment related to orthopaedic and neuromusculoskeletal disorders, at no cost to the child’s family.

Shriners Club of American Samoa, Shriners Club of Hawai’i and other Shriners Clubs in the United States contribute to pay for the travel costs for each child and a parent or chaperon to accompany the child.

Assistance is also provided to arrange for accommodations and living expenses with family or on-site at the Honolulu Shriners Hospital for Children. Treatment in many cases would be for several months or require multiple surgeries over a span of years.

CostULess has supported the Shriners Fund Raising Golf Tournament for many years and also contributes financial donations to many other community service organizations and Hope House- Diocese Samoa Pago Pago.