Close to three dozen cops from the Department of Public Safety underwent training earlier this month under a program funded by the DPS Office of Highway Safety (OHS).

Law enforcement experts in the field of detecting drunk and drugged drivers arrived from Phoenix, Arizona to carry out the five-day training that involved two courses.

Local cops were schooled on the proper way to conduct standard field sobriety tests (SFST), to weed out impaired drivers assumed to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

32 police officers took the course.

The course is expected to be one of many in the pipeline for the local police force as efforts are underway to get local cops properly trained and armed with skills needed to carry out their sworn duties.