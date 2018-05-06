Cool Stuff: Singapore Gourmet

SINGAPORE — Singapore is a delight in so many ways. As an island nation near the equator, Singapore has much in common with our Samoas.

Always of interest to Samoans is food. In the modern Samoan mindset with the diabetes and high blood pressure epidemics, Singapore is a wonderful role model.

On the healthy side, last night Cool Stuff savored moist steamed fish porridge soup. For breakfast today was the locals’ favorite, Chicken Steamed Rice. Both offerings were generous portions at only $2.75 USD.

A salute to Singapore is the cleanliness of the food stalls and tidiness out and about in the public domain. Cleanliness is part of the character of Singaporean pride.

Next Singapore 7s I would enjoy escorting Director of Commerce, Keniseli Lafaele around so he could impart my favorable impressions to the Territory. Are your bags packed Honorable Director... I can just keep eating healthy ‘til you jump on the next flight.

How much could be saved in Territorial hospital and medical travel expenses if Singaporean alternative tasty diet presentations were introduced to Samoa and American Samoa?

Of course, the roasted goodies above may not be as healthy as I ate, but I knew it would make you drool and seduce you into reading the rest of today’s Cool Stuff.

So, negatives can always open the door for positives. A young American Samoan entrepreneur that wants to succeed in business should open up “The AmSam Sugar Free Store”. The ASG should find this young person a storefront, subsidize it, reduce or eliminate import duties, and nurture their success. We in Samoa’s media would surely highlight it

How many high volume retail food stores exist in the Territory but none has seemed to make a commitment to an extensive sugar free department of jams, cookies, candy, cakes, beverages, sugar substitutes like Stevia, etc. It’s called “community responsibility” that allows for continued financial profits... but saves folks from amputations, strokes and even save their lives. Government could mandate dietary improvement in many ways. But that is not the American way of free choice and limited government.

Other Singapore mainstream healthy foods include Indian curries, and Malaysian fare. And in the naughty department, Singapore’s bakeries are top notch, with traditional Chinese Keke Pua and sweet coconut treats always a bite away. I saw several pizza and burger joints... but yawn... who cares?

Beverages you say? I prefer Singapore’s famous fresh lime juice (80 cents) and their highly regarded hot and iced coffee (90 cents). And for my regular Coolios I am looking right now at a beer display at the beverage kiosk that offers Guinness, Anchor, Barons, Heineken, ABC, and Tiger Beer!

The Territory needs fresh ideas and maybe fresh eyes to find American Samoa’s destiny. Cool Stuff has already been approached by Gubernatorial candidates. Whether those fresh eyes and ideas are those of your next Governor or his appointees doesn’t really matter. What matters is a commitment to the Territory’s health and quality of life, which can be done responsibly without just throwing money at the problems.

Cool Stuff was also asked by phone, enroute to Singapore, by US Federal authorities, if American Samoa Customs improprieties have been corrected and improved training been put in place?

Cool Stuff responded to the Feds honestly, “To my knowledge, those American Samoa Customs middle management who serve thru extortion and intimidation were probably never fired. As far as improved training... how do you train a thug that disregards the law, the US Constitution and the health and welfare of the Territory’s residents and visitors?”

Soifua