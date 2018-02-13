Catalyst cases are the new standard for our island environmental issues and our human tendency to drop anything not permanently connected to our hands.

Catalyst iphone X Waterproof Case ($89.99) is 33- ft (10 meters for water, dirt, snow, & sand) submergible safe, 6’ 6” (2 meters) drop safe, allows for thru case wireless charging, natural acoustics, and features its proprietary external rotating mute switch. Adjacent to the right, is Catalyst’s $39.99 slim line case.