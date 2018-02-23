Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Before the advent of social media and the ease of access to information on events beyond our reef, the late Honorable Congressman Faleomavaega Eni Hunkin, was championing the causes of his beloved homeland throughout the corridors of Washington, D.C.

The impact and reverberations of this advocacy were even felt by marginalized communities beyond our own in territories, states, and countries afar. Amongst his critics, and colleagues including those at the highest level of governments across the globe, he was venerated as a mountain of a man with a heart of gold.

Ever concerned for his beloved homeland and the future of its people, his legacy of service lives on as Congressman Faleomavaega before his passing organized a scholarship fund for American Samoa.

His hope, with this scholarship fund, was to lift and lengthen the trajectories of American Samoa’s promising students. Uncle Eni, as he was affectionately called, so loved the youth. His feverish work ethic across 40 years of service for American Samoa was spurred in part by his prodigious hopes for their future.

To memorialize the one-year anniversary of his passing, the late congressman’s wife, Hinanui Hunkin and their children arrived on island, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 and met with ASCC President, Dr. Rosevonne Pato, to coordinate preparations for the Faleomavaega Scholarship.

With this assistance, the late congressman hoped to be able to continue his efforts of lifting others beyond the confines of their current circumstances.

More information on this scholarship will be released as it becomes available.