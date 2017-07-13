Community Swimming Pool update

The long wait for the opening of the new public pool located on the south side of Lions Park, near the Airport fence, across from ANZ Bank, is finally coming to an end.

When asked for an update on the work, Rotary Club member Peter Crispin told Samoa News that the pool is expected to be completed around late August, early September.

The funds for the project come from nearly 15 years worth of fundraising activities that include the Rotary Club's annual golf tournaments, private donations, and help from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

“It will be a great place for kids as well as adults to have fun” said project designer Joe Weileman.

Both Weileman and Crispin report that although the project is almost completed, it still needs a bit more time.

Furthermore, the pool is in need of a manager.

Construction started nearly a year ago and once it's open, the pool will serve as a multi-purpose environment for people looking to have fun, and as a place to teach people the proper way to swim, although it can also be used for therapy.

As an added bonus, the project also contains a pool suited for competition.

The pool, according to Weileman, will be called, ‘The Pala Lagoon Swimming Center’.