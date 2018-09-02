ROTARY CLUB’S 4-WAY-TEST BANQUET FOR SENIORS

Rotary Club of Pago Pago held their 1017-18 4-Way-Test Dinner for outstanding seniors from the 11 high schools across Tutuila and Manu’a this past Saturday night, Feb. 3, 2018,

Seniors from each school were nominated by their peers as the students who most exemplify the 4-Way-Test — the ethical blueprint for Rotarians.

Is it the Truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Is it beneficial to all concerned?

The well attended annual event was held at Sadie’s by the Sea Goat Island Café.

PRIVATE DIALYSIS CLINIC SET TO OPEN IN TERRITORY

LBJ’s Chronic Kidney Disease clinic (CKD), which officially opened Nov. 21, 2017, has clearly identified the kidney dialysis health crisis facing American Samoa.

Unofficial numbers indicate that by the year 2020, 160 more people will need dialysis treatment.

The LBJ dialysis clinic is currently filled and the hospital has no immediate plans to expand.

New dialysis patients have limited options; seek treatment off island or remain on island and die from lack of treatment.

This shortage of dialysis service has prompted a group of local business entrepreneurs, medical professionals and local investors to begin the process of setting up and operating a private dialysis clinic.

“ Our primary goal is to help the victims of this chronic disease.” said Chris Fisher, Managing Director of the new clinic.

Fisher, a 20 year seasoned professional in start up technology businesses in California, has strong local family connections in American Samoa. “ Its important that local people have an ownership interest in the clinic,” he added. “Local ownership inspires trust, family connections and a genuine stake in community health and preventive health. We want to work together with the CKD clinic to prevent dialysis and to serve patients who require dialysis.”

The dialysis management group has tentatively identified a site location in the Ottoville area in order to make the clinic more accessible to patients on the West Side.

CoC Board TO USE EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS TO BUILD ECONOMY

The 2018 American Samoa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met for the first time this past Tuesday and, by all indications, have every intention of building a 21st century economy in American Samoa.

The new board officers are Paul Michael Young, Chairman; Kahleena Strachan, Vice Chairwoman, Tom Drabble, Treasurer; John Wasko, Secretary. Committees chairpersons are Genevieve Gregg, Tourism; Ella Gurr, Government and Legislation; Paul Michael Young, Economic Development and John Wasko, Education and Leadership.

Board members firmly established goals for the coming year. The chamber will play a more supportive and cooperative role in economic development by lending their expertise in data analysis, industry knowledge, marketing, communications and international commercial investment.

Consensus among the board was that both a community and government positive mindset toward cooperative working agreements in areas such as immigration, licensing, taxation and economic development are keys to moving the economy forward.

Regular General Membership meetings are scheduled for the 4th Thursday of each month. Topics vital to business and government, such as the state of the banking industry, are designed to inform the business community and invite a climate conducive to new industry development.

For membership information please contact John Wasko at 733-0833 or email busycorner@gmail.com