AMATA WELCOMES NEARLY $10 MILLION FEDERAL INVESTMENT IN AMERICAN SAMOA

Washington, D.C. — Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 — Congresswoman Aumua Amata welcomed nearly $10 million in a variety of grants from the U.S. Interior Department to American Samoa.

“I’m pleased to welcome this extensive federal funding for projects in American Samoa,” said Aumua Amata. “This is some great news for American Samoa and will allow much-needed improvements to go forward. These U.S. government resources for infrastructure projects are an essential addition to these efforts. This federal support will improve facilities and strengthen the local economy.”

Specifically, the Department of Interior under the leadership of Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and Assistant Secretary for Insular Areas Doug Domenech, is distributing $9,613,000 in federal funds to American Samoa for capital improvement projects.

“I want to thank Secretary Zinke and Assistant Secretary Domenech for their leadership and recognition of the infrastructure needs in American Samoa,” continued Congresswoman Amata. “Congratulations to Governor Lolo and the various departments that will be putting these federal dollars to use in our community.”

ACMA MANAGEMENT CONSULTING, INC. DONATES $10K TO THE LOCAL BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

PAGO PAGO, AS — January 9, 2018 — The Boys & Girls Club of American Samoa (BGCAS) rang in the New Year with a generous donation of $10,000.00 from Mr. and Mrs. Adolfo and Claudia Montenegro and ACMA Management Consulting, Incorporated.

Mrs. Montenegro presented the check to the BGCAS Executive Director & Chief Professional Officer, Ainu’u Ta’ase Amosa, who accepted on behalf of Chairman of the Board & Chief Volunteer Officer, Mrs. Mary Ann Tulafono, and the Board of Directors, Management, Staff, and Club Members and Families.

Since 2011, BGCAS has empowered youth ages 6 to 18 by supporting, inspiring, engaging and educating each individual to reach their full potential.

The Club’s STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Initiative is designed to develop the skills youth need to thrive in the 21st century — flexibility, critical thinking, creativity and communication.

STEAM ties all academic subjects to each other in an interdisciplinary way as well as to the full spectrum of the rapidly changing business and professional world. As the current Vice Chairman of the BGCAS Board of Directors, Mr. Montenegro is an ardent supporter of STEAM Programs for Club youth and promoting college and career readiness in STEAM-related fields.

BGCAS extends a big “Fa’afetai tele lava” to Mr. and Mrs. Montenegro and ACMA Management Consulting, Inc. for their philanthropic support and investing in the development of our Territory’s youth.

GREAT FUTURES START HERE.

(Source: BGCAS press media)